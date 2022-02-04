Halle Berry and boyfriend Van Hunt would’ve met ’20 years ago’ if Ellen DeGeneres had helped

Halle Berry at the World Premiere of John Wick: Chapter 3 Parabellum in Brooklyn, New York. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/admedia

Halle Berry could have met boyfriend Van Hunt many years ago and saved herself from several failed marriages if only Ellen DeGeneres had assisted.

Berry, who appeared on Ellen’s talk show Thursday, said she and Hunt discussed how they both appeared on Ellen’s show in the same season.

Unfortunately, it wasn’t the same episode, which might have prevented Berry from marrying three other men and enduring the “misery” of those three marriages failing.

Halle Berry talks to Ellen about boyfriend Van Hunt

During an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, 55-year-old actress Halle Berry spoke about how her son has a new habit of cursing, and he’s got a favorite word.

“F**k the rabbit, f**k the fox,” Halle Berry said her son just started saying, and she’s not sure why.

After everyone got a good laugh over that, Ellen brought up Berry’s boyfriend Van Hunt, who she said was a guest in the first season of her show.

“We talked about this actually a few days ago when I knew I was coming here,” Berry told Ellen, adding, “I said, ‘You know I was on her first season?’ and he said, ‘So was I.'”

“And I said, ‘You mean you could’ve found me 20 years ago and saved me all this misery I’ve been through?'” Berry shared, asking Ellen, “How come you didn’t arrange that?”

Sign up for our newsletter!

Ellen told her they should’ve been on the same show, with Berry adding, “You would’ve saved me three marriages.”

“Yeah, but then you wouldn’t have the little f***ing kid,” Ellen joked, playing on their earlier discussion about Berry’s son.

“No, I’d have two other f***ing kids that I wouldn’t have to share two f***ing daddies with, and I’d be f***ing happier!” Berry fired back.

Who is Halle Berry’s boyfriend Van Hunt?

Halle Berry’s boyfriend, Van Hunt, is a 51-year-old singer, songwriter, and producer born in Dayton, Ohio. Berry was born in Cleveland.

Hunt’s father was friends with Jimmy “Diamond” Williams, the drummer for the Ohio Players, and Van began playing the drums and saxophone at an early age. He later added the bass and keyboard to his repertoire.

Hunt released his self-titled debut album in 2004 and a follow-up album, On the Jungle Floor, in 2006. Over the years, he’s also toured with many popular artists, including Kanye West, Mary J. Blige, Alicia Keys, Coldplay, and The Roots.

In 2007, Van Hunt won a Grammy Award for Best R&B Performance by a Duo or Group with Vocals for a tribute version of Sly & the Family Stone’s Family Affair.

He’s now got a shot at an Oscar award for the song Automatic Woman, which he co-wrote with H.E.R. and produced for the Netflix movie Bruised, starring girlfriend Halle Berry.

Hunt and Berry reportedly started dating in 2020, although it could’ve happened a lot sooner based on comments on Ellen’s show.

In the years after Berry and Hunt appeared in that season of Ellen’s show, Berry was married three times. She was married to baseball star Dave Justice from 1993 to 1997, followed by singer Eric Benet from 2001 until 2005. Berry married Olivier Martinez in 2013, and the couple separated in 2016.

Berry has two children, including her son she mentioned during the Ellen interview, who she shares with Martinez. She also dated Gabriel Autry from 2005 through 2010 and shares a daughter with the French-Canadian model.