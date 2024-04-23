Gwen Stefani shares her nickname for Blake Shelton after revealing ‘insecurities’ with marriage

Gwen Stefani recently revealed a sweet nickname she gave her husband, Blake Shelton.

The adorable reveal came after the singer admitted to having some “insecurities” about their marriage.

While she opened up about that in an interview, she also shut down previous rumors suggesting marital issues between her and Blake.

The singer most recently reunited with her band No Doubt for several Coachella performances.

This week, Gwen returned home after rocking the stage and enjoyed one of her other passions.

She shared a series of video clips featuring her and her hubby as she tended to what she called the “Coachella of Gardening.”

Gwen thanks fans for Coachella and shares Blake’s sweet nickname

In one of her new Instagram Story clips, Gwen wore a blue hooded sweatshirt, matching sweatpants, and a straw hat with a large brim to keep her face shaded.

She crouched on the ground as she spoke to her fans about the recent No Doubt reunion performances.

“Just wanted to say, first of all, thank you, Coachella. That was craa-azy,” a smiling Gwen said, adding, “Check. No Doubt at Coachella.”

She revealed she was gardening and had just “planted with Sheltonator.”

“We just planted a bunch of dahlias, so stay tuned; it’s gonna be epic. It’s gonna be the Coachella of Gardening. I love you. Bye,” she said before signing off.

Another IG Story clip was time-lapsed and showed the couple working on two of their garden beds. Blake appeared on screen in blue jeans, a ball cap, and a desert camouflage-style shirt throughout the clip.

Unsurprisingly, their collaborative song, Purple Irises, also played over the clip.

The new song arrived in February, and the title fits perfectly with the garden they often feature in social media videos or photos.

Based on the video above, they’re enjoying their time together following Gwen’s reunion performances and Blake’s recent concert tour.

Gwen and Blake admitted to marriage ‘insecurities’

Earlier this month, Gwen admitted to the “drama” and “insecurities” she created in her mind.

While speaking to Nylon in an interview, she opened up about how she’d been thinking about her marriage while writing Purple Irises.

“I had been going through those times where you’re questioning: ‘Oh my gosh, am I just getting older? Am I cute?’ In my own relationship, even though I know the truth of what’s happening today, you still create drama in your own mind about your insecurities and what might happen. I was in that phase of the relationship with Blake and getting paranoid,” the singer said.

Her husband echoed those sentiments, admitting he has similar insecurities about their marriage.

“These are conversations that she and I have with each other: ‘Are you still going to love me when I’m old or if I forget who I am?'” Blake said.

The singers met while working together on NBC’s The Voice, where they were among coaches for various seasons. After falling in love, the duo married in 2021 at Blake’s Oklahoma ranch.

Each has been married before, with Gwen previously married to Bush frontman Gavin Rossdale from 2002 to 2015. Blake was previously married to Kaynette Gern from 2003 to 2006 and then to fellow country singer Miranda Lambert from 2011 to 2015.

Based on Gwen’s comments, her love for Blake hasn’t gone away, so don’t believe the rumors about marital issues.

“The truth is I am in love with my best friend,” she told Nylon, adding that all her additional insecurities and drama in her head are just “overthinking.”