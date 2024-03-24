Gwen Stefani joins husband Blake Shelton on stage after ex’s remarks about divorce ‘shame’

Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani seemingly shut down any speculation of marital problems at a recent concert appearance.

Blake has been visiting various cities for his Back to the Honky Tonk tour, including a recent stop this weekend at the Palm Desert’s Acrisure Arena in California.

While the show mainly featured Blake jamming with his guitar and performing his hits, his wife appeared as a surprise guest on stage during the concert.

Gwen, who appeared on The Voice with Blake for multiple seasons, previously starred as a lead singer for the group No Doubt before embarking on her solo music career.

She performed her former group’s hit song, Don’t Speak, along with several duets she and her husband did. According to Desert Sun’s report, that included their new song Purple Irises, Nobody But You, and Happy Anywhere.

Blake shared a carousel post of photos from the show as he asked, “Glendale, who’s ready for tonight?” Gwen appears in the second slide dressed in all yellow as she is on stage with her husband.

The concert appearance allowed Gwen to get a bit more practice ahead of an upcoming show with her former band, No Doubt, at April’s Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival in Indio, California.

Gwen and Blake are still going strong

Ahead of Blake’s carousel post from his concert, Gwen shared an Instagram carousel post of her own. It featured her and her husband in a behind-the-scenes look at their Purple Irises “lyric vid shoot.”

Gwen’s post featured images of the married couple looking happy together at the shoot. The first photo featured them silhouetted against colorful artwork.

In another image, Gwen and Blake are side-by-side with a long-stemmed iris between their teeth.

Yet another slide showed Gwen in an all-denim outfit and high-heel open-toe sandals seated on her husband’s lap. The couple was all smiles.

The behind-the-scenes images appear in the lyric video, which is currently available online. The video includes the song lyrics, images, and footage of Blake and Gwen.

Generally, lyric videos are considered somewhat easier and less expensive to create and can help promote a song.

Blake shared the Purple Irises lyric video on his official YouTube channel a month ago, and it has since achieved over 420,000 views.

Gwen’s ex remarked about his divorce ‘shame’

In 2021, Gwen and Blake officially tied the knot after meeting through NBC’s The Voice. However, they’ve each been previously married to other musicians.

Blake married country singer Miranda Lambert in 2011 and divorced her in 2015. Gwen was married to Bush lead singer Gavin Rossdale from 2002 to 2016.

She and Rossdale share three children: Kingston, 17, Zuma, 15, and Apollo, 10.

The singer recently appeared on Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes’ podcast, Amy & T.J., where he spoke about the divorce.

“My clearest, simplest shame,” he shared with Robach and Holmes, adding, “I never thought I’d ever get divorced. Sometimes I wish that, when you see the kids, there’s a loss. It would be nice if there was more of a connection with the person that made them with me.”

According to Billboard, Rossdale is now dating fellow musician Xhoana. During last week’s podcast appearance, he shared why he felt bad for his and Gwen’s children.

“I wish I could have just figured out a way to not have that [divorce] in their lives. It wasn’t fun for me to be from a broken home … It can be quite debilitating for kids. The overriding thing is you don’t want to let your kids down,” he said.