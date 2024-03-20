The Voice’s John Legend admits he’s ‘heartbroken’ after yelling at co-star for ‘sadistic’ move

The Voice’s John Legend called out his fellow coaches for what he felt was a “sadistic” movie during the show.

Legend stars on the show with the legendary Reba McEntire, hip-hop star Chance the Rapper, and country pop duo Dan + Shay.

With $100,000 and a Universal Music Group deal on the line for contestants, the coaches can also offer musicians deals, which could help them achieve further success.

That’s why The Voice coaches tend to utilize a part of the competition involving the “Steal” to take away another coach’s musician and add them to their team.

However, another component of the game is the Playoff Pass, which allows coaches to save musicians already on their team.

A recent episode of NBC’s show featured all of the above, and Legend yelled at his co-star over one particular move.

The Voice Battles featured favorites Nadege and Maddi Jane

Nadege and Maddi Jane quickly became show stealers on The Voice, and the coaches wanted to steal them from Chance the Rapper.

When they initially sang for the coaches, Legend and Chance were two who immediately hit their buzzers to turn their chairs.

Legend even got on stage to sing his hit Ordinary People with Nadege, so Chance did the same.

Maddi and Nadege chose Chance as their coach, and he admitted to them it “caused a huge rift” in his friendship with Legend, but “it was worth it.”

Tuesday night’s episode was part of the ongoing Battles, and that put Maddi and Nadege on stage to sing their beautiful renditions of Can’t Take My Eyes Off Of You.

After their performance, The Voice coaches stood to give a rousing round of applause and cheers before offering their reactions to the singers.

“That’s your team,” Dan + Shay told Chance, adding, “Somebody’s gonna use their steal, so it might not be anymore.”

“I fought for both of you, and I am so jealous that you are not on Team Legend right now,” Legend told the duo.

“Aside from my team, I think you two have been my favorite because you found your own ways of being yourself while also being great together,” he said.

He also admitted he was “waiting to steal somebody” after praising their singing.

Legend yelled at Chance for his ‘sadistic’ move

Following their performance, Chance declared that Maddi would move on to the Knockouts stage of The Voice competition.

With that, Nadege was available for other coaches to steal for their team. As soon as she started speaking to Chance, Legend smashed his buzzer for the Steal. Soon after, Dan + Shay hit theirs for a Steal, too.

As Legend began to praise Nadege and explain why he wanted her on his team, Chance immediately smashed his buzzer to use his Playoff Pass.

It’s a move that Legend used in the game already. He previously revealed he’d never had a Playoff Pass, which was introduced in Season 23. It was previously called a Save.

This season, Legend used the move to surprise new coaches Dan + Shay after they used their only Steal on Bryan Olesen.

Fast forward to the recent episode, and Legend got a taste of his own medicine as Chance used it for Nadege.

As Chance stood up and screamed over his victory, Legend ran over and faked like he was punching his co-star for pulling out the move.

“It’s sadistic!” Legend yelled at Chance soon after that moment and called him a “dastardly villain” during his additional interview remarks.

“He turned a knife in me. I was already in so much pain after losing her to him,” he admitted, adding, “and he does it to me again.”

Legend told Chance on stage, “I’m just tired of getting my heart broken,” and said in his interview he needs to view Chance as his “enemy” now.

The singing competition continues with more Battles as Legend tries to outwit Chance and get himself another win.

The Voice airs Mondays at 8/7c and Tuesdays at 9/8c on NBC.