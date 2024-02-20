Meet The Voice’s newest judges: Dan + Shay

Now that Season 25 of The Voice is almost here, there are a few new judges for viewers to grow accustomed to.

The Voice lands back on NBC on February 26 for diehard fans to enjoy.

Dan + Shay is a musical duo known for recording music that fits into the pop genre.

They have 1.2 million followers on Instagram, and one of their biggest hit songs is 10,000 Hours.

You must be pretty talented to become a judge on The Voice. Judges are usually always super noteworthy.

Here’s what you should know about Dan Smyers and Shay Mooney as they shake things up for Season 25.

Details about Dan + Shay

Dan + Shay have won Grammy Awards and have various other accolades under their belts.

They’ve taken home the Country Music Association Award for Vocal Duo of the Year, the Academy of Country Music Award for Single of the Year, and the Billboard Music Award for Top Country Song — to name a few.

Some people might assume that Dan and Shay are related, but they are not.

In reality, they’re simply music partners and friends.

Music is essential to Dan + Shay, who originated in Nashville, Tennessee in 2012.

Now, fans of The Voice can watch them guide up-and-coming singers in following their path.

Who did Dan + Shay replace on The Voice?

Niall Horan is the judge who’s been replaced by Dan + Shay. The former One Directioner didn’t leave the show for any negative reasons.

He’s simply taking a step back to focus on his tour. Niall’s 2024 tour will take him to amazing places like Belgium, Germany, Denmark, Sweden, Singapore, and Japan.

Since making his own music is Niall’s top priority, he has to put The Voice on the back burner for a bit.

As the first-ever coaching duo on The Voice, Dan Smyers and Shay Mooney are shaking things up.

The other judges slated for The Voice 2024 are Chance the Rapper, Reba McEntire, and John Legend. Reba also recently sang The Star Spangled Banner ahead of the Super Bowl.

Many viewers also tune in to see what the judges will do or say next, especially when they are big names in the music industry.

The Voice seeks to give talented singers a chance to prove their worth in front of the world.

This show allows contestants to work alongside talented musicians who provide helpful advice singers will need to succeed in the music industry.

The Voice airs Monday at 9/8c NBC.