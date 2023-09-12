The Voice Season 24 premiere date, judges and everything else to know

Fans of The Voice have plenty to look forward to now that Season 24 has been greenlit and will premiere later this month.

As Monsters and Critics previously reported, Season 24 will come with some shakeups to the singing competition.

That includes a change in coaches after Blake Shelton announced he would be leaving his position.

In addition to some familiar faces on the coach’s panel, The Voice will add some new ones as well, including legendary country singer Reba McEntire.

Reba will join fellow judges John Legend, Niall Horan, and Blake Shelton’s wife, Gwen Stefani. While it’ll be her first season as a voice coach, Reba previously served as a mentor during Season 23.

The Fancy singer announced her new role in an Instagram post on August 29.

Reba McEntire announces her coaching position on The Voice

Donning a crown on her head as the video opened, footage of Reba was seen joining her fellow coaches as she took The Voice stage.

“Hear ye, hear ye! 👑 I’ve taken the throne as the newest coach for Season 24 of #TheVoice!” she wrote in the caption.

“Don’t miss the premiere September 25th & 26th on @peacock to catch all the magic. @nbcthevoice #QueenReba,” she added.

One Direction star Niall Horan will be taking the stage for his second season as a coach, while Gwen will serve her sixth. John Legend stepped away from his duties during Season 23 after he and his wife, Chrissy Teigen, welcomed a new baby, but has been a coach on The Voice since Season 16.

Another familiar face who won’t be returning as a coach for Season 24 is Kelly Clarkson. The American Idol Season 1 winner became a coach during Season 14 but took a break during Season 22, only to return for Season 23.

Meanwhile, Kelly is focusing on her music career and hosting her hit talk show, The Kelly Clarkson Show, which will move to New York City, meaning she isn’t able to appear on The Voice, which is filmed in Los Angeles.

Season 24 of The Voice premieres later this month on NBC

The Voice shared an announcement on its official Instagram page last week, announcing its return.

Along with a video of the coaches, the caption reads, “Reba, Niall, Gwen, and John are taking the reins 9/25 on @nbc and streaming on @peacock. 🐴.”

The Voice will air on Monday and Tuesday nights on NBC and will stream on Peacock the following day. Viewers can expect to see Carson Daly return as the host, as he has since the show’s inaugural season.

Season 24 of The Voice premieres on Monday, September 25, at 8/7c on NBC.