Gwen Stefani reportedly expecting her fourth child, and first with Blake Shelton, at age 53

Gwen Stefani is reportedly expecting her fourth child, and first with her husband Blake Shelton, at the age of 53. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Birdie Thompson/AdMedia



Nearly a year and a half after tying the knot in a lavish ceremony, rumors are now swirling that Gwen Stefani and her country-crooning husband Blake Shelton are expecting their first child together.

This would be the couple’s first child together, making it pregnancy number four for Gwen.

The Hollaback Girl songstress shares three sons with her ex-husband Gavin Rossdale, who they welcomed during their nearly-thirteen years of marriage before a nasty and very public divorce.

Rumors actually began swirling that Gwen and Blake were expecting their own bundle of joy nearly a month ago.

Gwen snuggled close to Blake’s side at the 2022 Matrix Awards sporting what fans deemed to be an obvious bump around her typically-flat middle.

Rocking a stunning, bubblegum-pink, figure-hugging gown with floral patterning splashed across it, eagle-eyed fans were quick to notice that the singer and The Voice coach looked rounder than usual in the tummy area.

The duo has reportedly been undergoing IVF treatments for a while with no success, but perhaps the treatments have finally taken effect.

A source shares details of Gwen Stefani’s reported pregnancy

A source close to the couple has shared that Gwen and Blake might indeed be expecting their first baby together.

According to Life&Style, the insider claimed that Gwen had always wanted to have a baby with Blake, but their IVF treatments had been a struggle, and they were forced to take a break from trying to get pregnant.

“Doctors warned Gwen that she needed to give her body a break,” the source explained, adding that Gwen was “so desperate to have a baby with Blake that she put pressure on herself, which was a lot for him to deal with, too.”

Stepping back to focus on her career, 2020 engagement, and 2021 wedding, Gwen apparently was ready to dive back into trying to conceive, and the second round of treatments seemingly was just what the couple needed.

The source said that Blake wants a girl, so much so that the singer has reportedly already bought pink boots and hats.

Spilling plenty of details about the couple’s alleged pregnancy, the insider also shared that Taylor Swift herself is planning an animal-themed baby shower for the couple.

“There will be other celebs, cupcakes, fun games, and mocktails,” the source said of the party.

While Gwen and Blake have yet to officially affirm or deny the rumors, Blake has made it clear in the past that he is a loving and doting stepfather to Gwen’s three sons.

Blake Shelton says he has ‘fallen in love’ with Gwen’s sons

Earlier this year, Blake proved to the world just how much he cares for Gwen’s children, opening up about his feelings regarding being a stepfather of three.

As Monsters and Critics previously reported, Blake has been loving being a role model to Apollo, 8, Kingston, 16, and Zuma, 14.

“I didn’t know what I was signing up for, but I was all about signing up for it. And every day I’ve fallen in love with the boys as much as I do with Gwen,” he gushed.

Blake explained to People that he had no hesitations about marrying a woman with three children because his own father was such a great example, having married Blake’s mother when she already had a child.

He said that meeting Gwen and knowing she had three sons with someone else never deterred him from dating her and subsequently taking on the role of stepdad after their wedding.

Fans will undoubtedly be eager to hear more news of the couple’s possible pregnancy as the story continues to unfold.