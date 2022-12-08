Taylor Swift is stunning with a behind-the-scenes look at her directorial efforts in All Too Well. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Image Press Agency

Taylor Swift has been a major part of the music industry for years, and her most recent Instagram post proves why she’s still a powerhouse in the industry.

Taylor took to Instagram to post a behind-the-scenes look at the recording process for her directorial efforts for All Too Well (Taylor’s Version).

For those out of the loop, Taylor didn’t have the rights to her music. Many artists in the past have signed over the rights to their music to predatory music labels.

In Taylor’s case, Justin Bieber’s manager, Scooter Braun, had the rights to her catalog and wanted a hefty paycheck for the music.

A very public feud between Taylor and Scooter ensued, with Scooter selling Taylor’s music for $300 million to a private equity firm in 2020.

But the savvy businesswoman had a trick up her sleeve. Taylor decided to re-record all her hit music so that she would have the rights to her own music. Taylor’s solution was a win-win for fans, who could now listen to new versions of Taylor’s classics.

Taylor Swift stuns with behind-the-scenes All Too Well reveal

Taylor re-recorded one of her most famous albums, Red, and she also treated fans to a brand new video for All Too Well.

Taylor recruited Stranger Things actress Sadie Sink and actor Dylan O’Brien as the stars of her re-conceptualized video.

One year after she dropped All Too Well (Taylor’s Version), Taylor shared a fresh look at her work. Taylor wore a white sweater as she went over the concept for her latest artistic reveal. She looked gorgeous and passionate as she explained her concept and met with the music video’s stars.

Taylor’s caption read, in part, “I also want to say thank you to our wonderful background actors and crew who made this story come to life so naturally. I loved every second of it and I will always remember it. All. Too. Well. The behind the scenes footage of ATW the short film is out now!”

Swifties around the world rejoiced at the opportunity to see the singer’s creative process in piecing together the classic, which still remains one of Taylor’s most beloved songs today. Taylor’s fans showed love in the form of likes, leaving 1.6 million on the video.

Taylor Swift’s balanced diet

Taylor told WebMD that she has a good idea of what is healthy and what isn’t. Accordingly, she eats healthy most of the time, forgoing sugary drinks for old-fashioned H2O.

Taylor explained, “No sugary drinks. I try to keep it lighter, but it’s nothing too regimented or crazy. I don’t like to create too many rules where I don’t need them. We know what’s good for us, thanks to common sense.”

Taylor tries to incorporate vegetables into most meals and loves a good salad.