Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani have been going strong for nearly a decade.

The two singers met for the first time as coaches on The Voice Season 7.

Their chemistry didn’t go unnoticed by The Voice fans when the show aired in the fall of 2014.

However, Gwen and Blake kept their relationship under wraps for nearly a year.

After going public in October 2015, the couple has been gushing over each other any chance they get.

Recently Gwen shared a bit of shocking news about her hunky husband.

Gwen Stefani makes surprising claim about Blake Shelton

During an interview with The Guardian via Express US, Gwen admitted she had no idea who her husband was when she joined The Voice. That’s right — despite Blake being one of the biggest country stars in the world, Gwen was clueless about him until they met in person.

“I never listened to country music, so while Blake was super successful, I never even knew he existed before I met him,” she expressed.

It’s hard to imagine anyone not knowing who Blake is but that was the case for Gwen. Fast forward nearly ten years, and Gwen is all about country music, thanks to her hunky husband.

Gwen also admitted she “would love” to record a country album with Blake featuring just the two singing duets.

“I love singing with him. He’s very humble and doesn’t realize how good he is. There’s something so attractive about that,” Gwen told the outlet.

The dream album won’t happen anytime soon for the famous couple though. Gwen is wrapping up her eighth stint as a coach on The Voice alongside Reba McEntire, Snoop Dogg, and Michael Buble.

In addition to being a coach, Gwen just dropped her first album in eight years, Bouquet. Blake also has a new gig on his hands.

Blake Shelton reveals new singing show after leaving The Voice

This week, Blake Shelton announced he’s teaming up with Yellowstone creator Taylor Sheridan for a new CBS show, The Road.

According to PEOPLE magazine, The Road is a docuseries described as “a headlining superstar (to be announced) on their journey to discover the next big artist.” The CBS show will offer “a backstage pass into the gritty and unforgiving life of a touring artist.”

Blake also released new music this week, a single called Texas. Taking to Instagram, Blake thanked fans for supporting his song and gave mad props to his wife and her new album.

Gwen Stefani didn’t know who Blake Shelton was when they first met on The Voice, but she is sure glad he came into her life.