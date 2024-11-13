The Voice rumor mill is heating up, but this time, it’s not about coaches feuding or backstage drama.

Instead, it seems that Snoop Dogg’s first stint on the hit NBC competition show has his best friend, Martha Stewart, up in arms.

The friendship between the rapper and DYI mogul has been going strong for over 15 years.

In fact, they have become a dynamic duo of sorts, with fans loving their close-knit bond.

However, if the rumors are true, trouble in paradise is brewing, thanks to Reba McEntire.

Oh yes, the country legend apparently has Martha seining green.

Is Martha Stewart jealous of Snoop Dogg’s friendship with Reba McEntire?

According to Life & Style, the burgeoning friendship between Reba and Snoop Dogg has left Martha irritated. The two are spending a lot of time together filming The Voice.

“Reba and Snoop get along great, and they’ve found they have much in common when it comes to music, art, pets and more,” an insider revealed to the outlet.

The source shared that Snoop has a good vibe with Reba, as well as fellow first-time The Voice coach Michael Buble. As Monsters and Critics previously reported, Reba even brought the rapper to tears on the NBC show.

It seems Snoop can’t stop raving about his The Voice pals, especially Reba.

“He has been raving about Reba to Martha, who clearly can’t stand the competition,” the source told Life & Style.

The insider’s claim comes hot on the heels of an In Touch report from September that insisted Martha and Snoop’s friendship had hit a rough patch because of her continued stress and complaining.

Allegedly, all the negativity has pushed Snoop to build a stronger bond with the more laid-back and fun Reba.

Neither Martha nor Snoop have addressed a rift in their friendship as of this writing.

The Voice contestant moves Snoop Dogg to tears

On a recent episode of The Voice, singer Austyns Stancil’s performance of Dance With My Father by Luther Vandross brought out the rapper’s emotional side. Austyns revealed it was the one-year anniversary of his father’s death, which was why he chose the song.

After giving the singer some advice, Austyns belted out the emotional tune, earning a hug and tears from Snoop Dogg. Austyns sought advice from the rapper about how to perform after such a horrible loss.

Snoop Dogg revealed that following his mom’s death, he was reminded that she would want him to pursue his music no matter what.

“After that, I never cried again on stage for my momma, because I know that’s what she wanted me to do. When she was here, I made her proud. I’m going to keep making her proud,” Snoop Dogg expressed.

Martha Stewart and Snoop Dogg’s friendship just might be on the rocks because of his The Voice pal Reba McEntire.

Keep checking back with Monsters and Critics for updates on this latest The Voice rumor.

The Voice airs Mondays and Tuesdays at 8/7c on NBC.