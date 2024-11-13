Ariana Grande reveals the real reason she’ll never return to The Voice

Ariana Grande is busy these days with a new movie coming out, and while she has been doing press, she has let something about her time on The Voice slip out.

The singer stars in the new movie adaptation of the Broadway musical Wicked as Glinda and has been on an extensive press tour before the late November release date.

Ariana recently shared that she got advice from Kristin Chenoweth, who originated the role of Glinda in the first Broadway production of Wicked in 2003.

Entertainment Weekly reports that Ariana said Kristin loved the idea and said, “She was like, ‘Just do your thing. Just do your thing. You are so funny and you have great instincts and no one knows that.'”

Ariana is great at everything she tries, from albums to movies to television shows like The Voice, but in a recent interview, she revealed that she would not redo The Voice.

Subscribe to our Competition Shows newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

Ariana starred on The Voice for Season 21 alongside fellow coaches Kelly Clarkson, Blake Shelton, and John Legend, but she would never repeat that experience.

The reason she’d never return to The Voice

Ariana was on The Voice for a single season but could have lasted longer, much like Reba McEntire, who will leave The Voice after this season.

Ariana had the time of her life on The Voice, but she will not do another season for a good reason.

In the episode, I’ve… Been Through (w/ Ariana Grande) on the Las Culturistas with Matt Rogers and Bowen Yang podcast, Arians spoke out about her time on The Voice.

Ariana was on Season 21 of The Voice, which aired in 2021, before her divorce from Dalton Gomez and her latest movie, Wicked. She replaced Nick Jonas for a single season.

Ariana shared that she gets too involved with the people competing on The Voice.

“That’s my problem, I can’t really do that because I really get in. I really get in there with everyone. I love everyone so much. I love meeting people, and I’ve felt so invested,” Ariana stated.

She became friends with all the competitors on The Voice her season and said of them, “I love them. I’m in touch with them on Instagram. I like their posts, I see their things, I see what they’re up to.”

She cannot commit to another season since she gets so invested in everyone’s lives and wants everyone to win.

Ariana and Cynthia Erivo are out ahead of Wicked’s premiere

Ariana plays the role of Glinda, and Cynthia Erivo plays Elphaba in the new adaptation of Wicked.

The movie is slated to premiere on November 22, just before the Thanksgiving holiday this year. It looks like a great movie to take your family to and sing along to after you have filled up with turkey on the big day.