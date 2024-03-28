Gwen Stefani fans react to first look from Coachella rehearsal with former band

Gwen Stefani is preparing to rock the stage with her former rock band, No Doubt.

While Gwen graced the stage with a recent appearance at her husband Blake Shelton’s concert, she’s also reuniting with her band at a huge event.

The group will be among the highly-anticipated artists who perform at this year’s Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival in California.

The singer shared a first-look photo from rehearsal as she took a selfie in front of a drumset featuring the band’s name and flames.

In the shot, Gwen has her hair in a ponytail. She wears a plaid shirt over black and white undershirts and dark tights.

The former Voice coach didn’t share any additional comments with the image, which she shared on her Instagram Story.

Gwen Stefani and No Doubt share first-look video clip from reunion and rehearsal

An Instagram account, Everything in Time, which provides updates about the singer and No Doubt, also shared the first-look image.

The group features Gwen as vocalist, guitarist Tom Dumont, bassist Tony Kanal, and drummer Adrian Young. Since the mid-1990s, they have also toured with trombonist Gabrial McNair and trumpeter Stephen Bradley.

They’ve released six studio albums, including their self-titled debut in 1992 and 1995 chart-topping album Tragic Kingdom. The latter included smash hits Just a Girl and Don’t Speak.

Everything in Time refers to a compilation album released in 2004 that features No Doubt’s B-sides, remixes, and rare songs.

“🚨FIRST LOOK🚨 at our band in rehearsals for @coachella! Our hearts can’t contain the excitement!!😭 We love you guys so much @nodoubt! Sending great energy✨, positive vibes 🙌🏼 and a hell of a lot of love your way,” the Instagram post’s caption said.

The photo brought plenty of excitement as fans reacted to seeing the “FIRST LOOK” from band rehearsals.

In addition to the photo, No Doubt and Gwen Stefani shared a video clip on Thursday, March 28. During the clip, she arrives at rehearsals with the band and greets her former bandmates with hugs.

At one point, she even asked, “Where’s Tony?” only to be informed he was standing right behind her.

“I didn’t know that many memories would flood in,” Gwen told the group after hugging Tony.

Soon after that exchange, the scene shifts to Gwen and the group rehearsing their song Different People. Check out the teaser clip below.

HERE WE GO!!! @coachella rehearsals are underway. See you in the desert next month!!!

As one might expect, the video above excited fans as they witnessed the group finally back together.

“*** instantly regrets not going to Coachella ***,” a commenter wrote, adding, “This gave me allll the feels.”

Another said, “We’re so happy you’re all back together,” and “please tour.”

Pic credit: @nodoubt/Instagram

“The band sounds phenomenal,” wrote one commenter.

“You guys have no freakin idea how many of us screaming AND CRYING right now,” another commenter wrote, adding, “can’t wait!!!!”

In mid-2004, No Doubt toured with Blink-182 before a brief hiatus. During that time, Gwen released two studio albums and collaborated with other artists, gaining new fame and recognition as a solo artist.

Eventually, she and No Doubt reunited to create more music and released their sixth album 11 years after the previous one.

The band’s most recent studio album, Push and Shove, was released in 2012. It reached No. 3 on the Billboard charts, and one wonders if they’ll get the urge to record new music.

Gwen recently released new music with her husband. Following the No Doubt reunion, she might be inspired to create more tracks with the group.

When and where to watch No Doubt’s Coachella performance

The 2024 edition of Coachella takes place in Indio, California, on three different weekends in April. Various artists will perform on different days of the weekend.

The first weekend of performances, Weekend 1, runs from Friday, April 12, through Sunday, April 14. Weekend 2 runs from Friday, April 19, through Sunday, April 21.

The schedule shows that No Doubt’s performances will take place on Sunday, April 14, and Sunday, April 21.

This year’s headline acts include Lana Del Rey along with Tyler, The Creator, and Doja Cat.

According to the Coachella website, Weekend 1 tickets are sold out. However, as of this report, Weekend 2 tickets are still available.

Viewers who don’t have tickets for the festival can still watch Gwen and No Doubt perform. The festival typically streams on the Coachella YouTube channel, and there will likely be more specific viewing times given as the event gets closer.