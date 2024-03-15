Gwen Stefani reveals private text conversation with Blake Shelton and fans are ‘obsessed’

Gwen Stefani gave her fans a look inside her marriage to Blake Shelton when she shared a private text message.

The couple proved just how in love they are still three years after tying the knot with a sweet conversation in honor of their new duet, Purple Irises.

Taking to Instagram, the platinum-blonde legend uploaded a snapshot of a conversation between herself and Blake set to their new tune.

As the lyrics to the song played, they synced with the text messages between Blake and Gwen.

Blake’s name was saved as “Cowboy” in Gwen’s phone, and the country crooner wrote her, “It’s not 2014 But you still look good in those jeans!! 👖”

In response, Gwen loved the message and then sent her husband a short video of herself rocking a pair of blue jeans and a high bun, looking just as youthful as she did back in 2014.

“Cowboy” replied to Gwen’s video with, “Lookin in the mirror… do you see what I see?! 😍.”

The short video was captioned “🥰📲🪻gx,” and received thousands of likes and hundreds of comments.

In the comments section, Gwen’s fans and followers gushed over the lovebirds’ interaction.

Fans are ‘obsessed’ with Gwen and Blake’s new song

Calling Purple Irises the “Best song,” a fan wrote that Gwen’s video “takes us back to the ‘feels of your beginning.'”

“I am so obsessed with this song,” added journalist Liam McEwan.

“Stopppp this is so cute,” wrote @jenlovesgwen.

Another Instagram follower told Gwen, “You guys are so freakin cute i can’t.”

Gwen and Blake’s song Purple Irises debuted in February 2024

The Voice alums and real-life husband and wife released their hit song last month.

Ahead of its premiere date, Gwen dropped some hints on Instagram, including a Polaroid photo of herself and Blake lying on the countertop next to a bouquet of purple irises and included the same type of flower in the caption.

Now that the song has hit the airwaves, Gwen and Blake‘s fans love it. Gwen has even joined her husband on his Back to the Honky Tonk Tour to sing the duet on stage with him.

Blake shared some footage of the husband-wife performance on his Instagram page, showing his wife clad in a country-themed ensemble consisting of a denim dress and white cowgirl boots with fringe.

The caption on the video read, “‘Purple Irises’ last week with @gwenstefani on the #BackToTheHonkyTonk Tour!!!! #purpleirises #livemusic #tour.”