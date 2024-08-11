Gwen Stefani cancels concert due to injury concerns

Unfortunately, the show can’t go on as initially planned for Gwen Stefani due to an injury she suffered.

The Voice star and No Doubt singer recently updated her fans about an upcoming concert planned for New Jersey.

Gwen was to perform at Hard Rock Live at Etess Arena in Atlantic City on August 17, but her “recent injury” forced her to cancel.

On Saturday, she posted an update for fans on her Instagram Story (below) about the situation with her show.

“As a result of a recent injury and in consultation with my doctors, I’ve been advised that I’m not able to perform on August 17 at Hard Rock Live at Etess Arena in Atlantic City,” she informed fans.

“I’m so sorry and we are planning to reschedule the show as soon as possible. Ticketmaster will email ticketholders as soon as the new show is announced. Current tickets will be valid for the new date,” she shared.

Gwen Stefani updates fans on her canceled concert via Instagram Story. Pic credit: @gwenstefani/Instagram

Gwen has additional shows scheduled

Gwen’s performance schedule extends beyond August, as she has two September concerts and one October show.

On September 20, she performs at the iHeartRadio Music Festival in Las Vegas, Nevada. September 28 brings her to the South Star Music Festival in Huntsville, Alabama. Gwen then has Live Out Monterrey in October.

Based on Gwen’s update, only the one upcoming show has been canceled and will get rescheduled due to her injury.

Earlier this year, Gwen made headlines for her reunion concert with her band No Doubt, as the group was one of the headline acts at Coachella 2024. The event left fans in tears after witnessing the group’s reunion performances years after they released the hit songs Don’t Speak and Just a Girl.

Gwen sang with Snoop and other coaches in The Voice Season 26 promo

In addition to those September shows mentioned above, Gwen will need to be ready for her return to The Voice. She returns in Season 26, marking her eighth appearance as a full-time coach on NBC’s singing competition show.

Reba McEntire is the only returning coach from the previous season. Newcomers Michael Buble and recent star Olympics correspondent Snoop Dogg will join them to complete the foursome of coaches.

In an entertaining promo released weeks ago, the four Voice coaches showcased their singing skills with a performance of the Four Tops’ Reach Out I’ll Be There. Fans already knew three could sing, but rapper Snoop Dogg may have especially impressed viewers with his abilities on the mic.

Gwen’s musical career has been successful, to say the least, as she’s achieved three Grammys and sold millions of records. However, she’ll be looking to add to her wins on The Voice, as she’s only won in Season 19, and her husband, Blake Shelton, won seven times as a coach.

The Voice Season 26 premieres on Monday, September 23 at 8/7c on NBC.