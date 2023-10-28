GMA’s Michael Strahan and Robin Roberts mysteriously replaced on recent episode

A recent episode of Good Morning America may have surprised viewers as they saw Michael Strahan and Robin Roberts missing from the desk.

Their weekday co-host George Stephanopoulos was there and joined by several replacements, though.

Familiar ABC hosts and anchors Juju Chang and Rebecca Jarvis filled in for Strahan and Roberts on Friday’s episode.

It was the latest of the GMA co-hosts’ sometimes surprising absences, as sometimes their colleagues don’t indicate where they are.

However, Strahan has been involved in other television programs aside from GMA, along with his business ventures.

Subscribe to our Daytime TV newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

In addition, Roberts recently had a significant change in her life, which she’s been enjoying away from the show.

Weekday GMA hosts were replaced again

The October 27 episode of GMA featured the second time in a month that viewers saw Jarvis and Chang as replacement co-hosts for the GMA weekday team.

A Twitter video shows Jarvis and Chang at the desk, joined by Lara Spencer and Stephanopoulos to celebrate Taylor Swift’s new album release.

Several weeks ago, Jarvis and Chang were in-studio along with Gio Benitez as Stephanopoulos was also away for an episode.

Much like that episode, the replacement hosts didn’t reveal any details about the missing GMA regulars on October 27.

Strahan appeared on Thursday’s episode with his colleagues, including Spencer, who fixed a mini wardrobe malfunction she had during a Halloween segment.

Strahan is staying busy with various TV gigs

A possible explanation is that Strahan needed to travel for his other jobs, which are on Fox.

He’s part of the Fox NFL Sunday crew, which includes former coach Jimmy Johnson and former players Terry Bradshaw, Howie Long, and Rob Gronkowski. Strahan often misses Mondays on GMA due to being part of the Fox Sunday show covering the NFL.

Strahan has also contributed to Fox’s college football game coverage on Saturdays. That may have given him reason to travel elsewhere for a gig.

Additionally, he’s the host of ABC’s game show, a reboot of the popular Pyramid game, and has made guest appearances on Dancing With the Stars and QVC in the past month.

Viewers will see yet another TV appearance from Strahan away from GMA, as he’ll be a featured celebrity on an upcoming Hulu show about his prized collection.

The show, which features hip-hop star Swizz Beatz, will spotlight Strahan’s impressive and rare car collection and premieres in November.

Roberts is embracing a significant life change

Roberts is also busy away from the ABC show, as she recently married her longtime girlfriend. As Monsters and Critics reported, Roberts wed Amber Laign.

Last month, she and Laign had a beautiful and “intimate” backyard ceremony at Roberts’ Connecticut home. There were some notable absences there, including Roberts’ former colleagues Amy Robach and TJ Holmes.

Kelly Ripa was also absent from Roberts’ wedding, as she was on the opposite coast with her husband, Mark Consuelos, who was an honorary part of a special parade.

For Roberts and Laign, it was a dream wedding after first meeting in 2005 on a blind date. They’d kept their relationship secret until 2013 and, ten years later, tied the knot with family and friends in attendance.

While Roberts’ Friday, October 27 absence from GMA wasn’t explained on-air, it’s possible she was enjoying some well-deserved time off with Laign.

In addition to GMA, Roberts appeared as a host for Tamron Hall’s PaleyFest NY panel on October 12 at the Paley Center for Media in New York City. The panel featured Tamron and her talk show’s executive producer and showrunner, Quiana Burns, speaking about the show, with Roberts moderating the discussion.

So, while Strahan and Roberts were missing from Friday’s show, they’ll most likely be back together on GMA at some point in the coming week!