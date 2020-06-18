Elon Musk: I didn’t have threesome with Amber Heard and Cara Delevingne

The $50 million defamation lawsuit Johnny Depp filed against his ex-wife Amber Heard took an interesting turn.

A deposition by Josh Drew alleges that Heard, Elon Musk, and actress Cara Delevingne had a threesome while Heard was married to Depp.

Page Six reports that Musk has now denied that the three-way affair happened.

Amber Heard and Elon Musk allegations

According to the Daily Mail, Josh Drew, the ex-husband of Heard’s best friend Raquel “Rocky” Pennington, testified in a deposition about Depp and Heard’s relationship.

The deposition took place on Nov. 19, 2019.

Drew revealed that his ex-wife told him that Heard was having an affair with Cara Delevingne while she was still married to Depp. He also said in the deposition that Rocky told him about a threesome between Heard, Delevingne, and Musk.

One very interesting turn when it comes to this deposition is that Drew was still friendly with Heard as of last year and he said that she is paying for his attorney.

At the time of the alleged incident, Drew was living rent-free in one of Depp’s neighboring apartments.

This also ties into some of Depp’s allegations in his lawsuit against Heard, which he filed after she wrote an op-ed for the Washington Post where she describes her experiences as a victim of domestic violence.

Depp’s lawsuit states that he never abused her, that she was the abuser in their relationship, and that she staged the incidents as a “hoax.”

Depp also alleges that Heard was secretly seeing Musk while they were married, and pointed out moments in 2015 while he was away from home, filming a movie.

Elon Musk denies claims

In his response to the three-way affair with Amber Heard and Cara Delevingne, Elon Musk said that it never happened.

Musk gave an exclusive interview with Page Six, where he said that he and Heard never started seeing each other until after the divorce filing.

Musk said that the two began to see each other one month after the divorce filing and he was never “even in the vicinity of Amber during their marriage.”

Musk also said that he is friends with Delevingne, but the two of them have never been intimate and that the actress could confirm this.

Furthermore, the SpaceX billionaire said that both sides need to just move on with their lives.

“Life is too short for such extended negativity. Nobody is going to say, after it’s all over, that they wished the court battle had lasted longer!”

Neither Heard nor Delevingne responded to the allegations.