DaBaby speaks on public breakup with DaniLeigh, reveals he has no regrets

DaBaby and DaniLeigh split months after she gave birth to their first child together. Pic credit:@iamdanileigh/Instagram

Rapper DaBaby addresses his viral Instagram Live with former girlfriend DaniLeigh.

The former couple had a public breakup starting when the 30-year-old rapper went on Instagram Live from her phone, and the pair traded insults while the singer held their daughter.

He subsequently called the police to have her removed from his home, and they both made accusations against each other on social media before calling it quits.

DaniLeigh and DaBaby share a 7-month-old daughter. The controversial rapper and his crew recently beat up her brother, Brandon Bills, in a bowling alley after he repeatedly made threats against the rapper for his treatment of his sister.

DaBaby says he doesn’t regret recent events on social media

The Suge rapper says he wouldn’t have done anything differently regarding his controversial social media spat with his baby mother, singer DaniLeigh.

When asked by TT Torrez on the Hot 97 whether he would have handled his spat with DaniLeigh differently, he responded, “Nope. Life is life. What could have been done differently, it would have to start under the hood. I would have to put more out there to even break down what I would’ve done differently. That’s neither here nor there.”

As previously reported, DaBaby accused DaniLeigh’s family of disowning their child, alluding to racism.

“Y’all don’t even know her, and she don’t even know y’all. She never seen y’all a day in her life, shawty’s mama ain’t even met her grandbaby yet,” DaBaby said in a video, continuing “y’all disowned y’all half black grandbaby soon as y’all couldn’t control y’all daughter.”

DaBaby addresses his relationship with Megan Thee Stallion

The rapper spoke about his relationship with Megan Thee Stallion in the same interview with Hot 97.

The Hip Hop duo was noted for their musical chemistry after featuring Megan Thee Stallion’s songs Cash Shit and Cry Baby.

Megan called out DaBaby on social media after he promoted a collaboration record with Tory Lanez, who she accused of shooting her in the leg – currently an ongoing criminal case.

“support me in private and publicly do something different…these industry men are very strange,” she wrote on Twitter after DaBaby retweeted a joke about Tory allegedly shooting the rapper.

Megan Thee Stallion calls out DaBaby after he retweeted a disparaging comment about her being shot:



“support me in private and publicly do something different…these industry men are very strange.” pic.twitter.com/sCpIwGkwAo — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) June 20, 2021

DaBaby reveals that he does not have a feud with Megan and is willing to work with her again:

“Megan, come on baby. I never had an issue with Megan, that’s the thing. Ain’t nobody coming like I’m coming Meg, know that. For sure, I ain’t ever had a problem with Meg. That pressure was never on [my side].”

Watch the full interview below.