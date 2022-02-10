DaBaby and his crew beat up Danileigh’s brother in a bowling alley

DaniLeigh’s brother, Brandon Bills, previously challenged DaBaby to a fight. Pic credit: DaBaby/YouTube

DaBaby and DaniLeigh’s brother, Brandon Bills, got into an altercation in a bowling alley.

Singer DaniLeigh and DaBaby welcomed a child last year but split a few months after the baby was born.

The videos, which you can watch below, show the rapper throwing the first punch after the pair exchanged words.

Another angle of the altercation shows DaBaby and his crew beating up Brandon as the fight continued in the bowling lanes.

Brandon Bills previously challenged DaBaby to a fight after he got into an altercation with his sister in which cops were called.

As previously reported, DaniLeigh was hit with two simple assault charges due to their altercation,

The couple spat partly spilled into social media after DaBaby went live on Instagram from Danileigh’s phone.

Watch DaBaby and his crew beat up Brandon Bills

One video angle shows DaBaby taking a swing at Brandon and appears to knock him down before his crew joins in the assault.

Another video shows Brandon getting slammed as the fight concludes with DaBaby walking away, and Brandon appears to have blood on his face.

After the fight, Brandon Bills posted a video claiming that he only wanted to talk to DaBaby one-on-one, adding he was grabbed by his hair and didn’t “catch a fair one.”

This is very different from what he said a few months ago when he challenged the rapper to a fight.

He posted a video on his Instagram account in November 2021, accusing the 30-year-old rapper of disrespecting his sister and family, accusing him of only fighting “little guys.”

In the caption, Bills reiterated his desire to fight, writing, “…SO I WAS WAITING 2 MAKE SURE MY SISTER WAS SAFE AND SHE IS NOW. @dababy COME CACTH THIS FADE BRUH SO I CAN BEAT YA ASS 4 BEING A PIECE OF SH*T NEVER LIKE YOU FU**IN CLOWN BETER YET WE COULD DO ON LIVE SO THE WORLD COULD SEE YOU GET YOUR AS WHOOPED A.K.A. DA SNICTH #Dababy.”

DaniLeigh reacts to the altercation between her brother and DaBaby

DaniLeigh took to Instagram to address her baby father and brother’s altercation at the bowling alley.

The singer wrote the following on her Instagram stories, “Lame as hell!!! Running up on my brother on some slippery ass floors with 5/6 of ya boys while he’s by himself and not even touching him!!! Lame and soooo sad!!!! I pray this stops now!!! Bc this is my family! And I got a daughter to raise. Sad.”

She subsequently deactivated her Instagram account after posting the Instagram story, which multiple social media outlets reposted.