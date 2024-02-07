TikToker showcases how to flawlessly copy Hailey Bieber’s style

Thanks to the obsession with pop culture, fans will forever turn to their fave celebs for fashion guidance and style advice.

One of the biggest trendsetters of this generation happens to be Hailey Bieber.

There’s more to uncover about Hailey than just her attention-grabbing marriage to Justin Bieber or never-ending feud with Selena Gomez.

She launched Rhode Skin to set trends in the beauty, wellness, and skincare industries in 2022.

She’s made a name for herself as a model by strutting down runways starting at the age of 14.

Sign up to our Celebrity newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

Now, Hailey’s got social media users going out of their way to emulate her fashion sense and style crazes.

How to copy Hailey Bieber’s style

TikToker @Its.NicoleRosa posted a video breaking down exactly what you’ll need if you want to dress like Hailey.

An oversized jacket or blazer is a necessity to add to your shopping list. You’re in even better luck if the oversized jacket or blazer is made out of leather material.

A pair of oversized or relaxed pants is just as crucial. In her video, Nicole flashes a pair of black satin cargo pants as inspiration.

She goes on to explain that your top should be simple and basic, like a black crop top with short sleeves. A cropped tank top without any sleeves at all will also put you on Hailey’s level.

Next up, Nicole describes the best shoes to wear based on what Hailey’s been photographed wearing. A cute pair of leather booties is her top suggestion.

Last but not least, she suggests finding a solid pair of trendy sunglasses. Hailey’s constantly spotted wearing thin shades with rectangular frames when she’s out and about.

Before posing in the completed outfit for her TikTok followers, Nicole says, “Hailey Bieber has mastered that effortless, chic, casual look!”

Nicole’s comment section is full of inspired people doling out compliments and appreciation for the fashion-forward tutorial.

You can wear clothes designed by Hailey Bieber herself

Up until the fall of 2022, Hailey hadn’t designed clothes or launched any clothing lines of her own.

She was always photographed wearing gorgeous outfits, but she hadn’t taken the time to put her name on anything.

That changed when she debuted a special capsule collection with a brand called Wardrobe NYC.

She teamed up with the founders, Josh Goot and Christine Centenera, to create an assortment of wardrobe essentials for modern fashionistas to benefit from.

At the time, Hailey noted that she decided which pieces should be added to the capsule collection by focusing on her personal day-to-day wardrobe.

After narrowing down her core pieces, it was easy for Hailey to come to those final conclusions.

Hailey’s devotion to the fashion world is the reason social media users will continue breaking down tutorials on how to flawlessly copy her style.