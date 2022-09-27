Here’s how to get the Selena Gomez glow

Selena Gomez shared her routine for glowing skin. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency

Selena Gomez is not about keeping her skincare routine a secret and has shared her tips with fans several times.

The Only Murders in the Building star looks absolutely glowing, and not just on the red carpet. When she’s papped out and about or showing her makeup-free complexion on social media, Selena’s skin always looks fresh and healthy.

Selena recently showed off her more luxe skincare routine in May, using products from La Mer and Dior.

However, Selena kept it down to earth in a video just a couple of weeks later, and shared products that are placed at a more affordable price range.

From picking up skincare products at CVS to spraying her face with a simple Evian water spray, she knows it’s not necessary to fork out hundreds of dollars to keep a nice complexion.

And, isn’t that great for those who want to replicate Selena’s skincare routine?

Selena Gomez’s luxurious skincare routine

Set to “Dreams” by Fleetwood Mac, Selena showed off her more luxurious skincare routine in a TikTok video on May 11.

First, she starts out spraying her face with Evian Natural Mineral Water Facial Spray and cleanses with La Mer The Cleansing Foam.

She sprays her face with the Evian water again and wipes her makeup off with a towel.

Next, she goes for some luxe serums, using the Dior Capture Totale Super Potent Age-Defying Intense Serum and the Dior Capture Totale Super Potent Eye Serum for her undereye area.

Then, she uses the La Mer Moisturizing Soft Cream, which is priced at $2545.

Lastly, she uses Peter Thomas Roth’s 24K Gold Hydra-Gel Eye Patches for a bit of lifting and firming of the undereye area.

Selena also shared a highly affordable skincare routine

Selena keeps in mind, however, that skincare doesn’t have to come at exorbitant prices, and on May 28 posted another TikTok video in which she shared products she had picked up at CVS — all for under $30.

She starts with Urban Hydration Skincare’s Aloe Gel Mask, which helps with nourishing the skin to calm inflammation.

Next, she cleanses her face with Neutrogena Hydro Boost Hydrating Cleansing Gel, which uses hyaluronic acid to plump up the skin and doesn’t leave it feeling sensitive or stripped of natural moisture.

She then uses the Pureté Thermale Perfecting Facial Toner by Vichy, and the Caudalie’s Resveratrol Lift Firming Eye Gel-Cream. Lastly, Selena finishes off with another Neutrogena product: Bright Boost Illuminating Face Serum.

Selena clearly takes her skincare seriously, telling Vogue, “When you’re taking care of your skin, you’re taking care of your body, and your mind, and soul—I think it’s all connected.”