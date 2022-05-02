Hailey Bieber says birth control contributed to recent stroke

Hailey Bieber talks about her stroke. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Admedia

Hailey Bieber is speaking out to concerned fans about her health after a stroke left her in the hospital.

Justin Bieber’s wife took to social media to share a clip, and she explained what happened to her and why it happened.

According to Hailey, the blood clot in her brain resulted from a perfect storm of conditions, one of those being her recent birth control decision. The two other factors that played a role in Hailey’s medical emergency were a long flight that she took without stretching and a recent bout with COVID-19.

Hailey Bieber reveals that her birth control contributed to her recent stroke

Hailey Bieber shared that taking birth control contributed to her stroke. The model, who suffered from migraines in the past, explained that birth control could be problematic for migraine sufferers.

The daughter of Stephen Baldwin revealed that she recently went on birth control, and she started without consulting her doctor. She then implored other women to discuss medical decisions and medications with health professionals.

Hailey said, “I had just recently started birth control pills, which I should have never been on because I am somebody who suffers from migraines anyway.”

Hailey also had a PFO, a small opening in her heart, which led to a blood clot escaping into her brain. Doctors performed surgery to close the PFO, and Hailey happily reported that the surgery went well.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Hailey finished the intimate video by expressing thanks and gratitude to her medical team.

Hailey Bieber talks about life and control

Hailey Bieber is a media sensation as the daughter of a famous actor and wife to a music pop star. Hailey learned that she couldn’t control the media or what people said.

Hailey shared, “It would be exhausting for me to try to control everything. There’s just no way I can do that. It’s very hard to control a media narrative, so I try to just do my best to be myself and accept that.”

Hailey is passionate about skin and has created Rhode, a line dear to her heart. But Hailey knows that celebrities often put their faces on everything, and she wants her line to be different. She said, “I think that as a team, we are going into it knowing that people are tired of seeing brand after brand after brand from different people and faces and celebrities.”

Her line will be distinct, and she thinks time will show that. She shared, “I definitely have had my fears, for sure, because the market is so busy and so saturated. And I’ve had to, obviously, have the confidence in myself and in our brand to really feel it’s going to be something refreshing and different.”

Rhode skincare comes out in June.