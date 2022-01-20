Chrissy Teigen opens up about being 6 months sober, says it ‘sucks’

Chrissy Teigen has opened up about her sobriety. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Admedia

Model and television host Chrissy Teigen took to Instagram to reflect on her sobriety journey. She shared that she’s been restraining alcohol for six months.

The mother-of-two currently hosts the reality competition show Lip Sync Battle, adding her quips and commentary to the showstopping celebrity-studded performances. Teigen has also published three cookbooks with her most recent one having dropped in October 2021, called Cravings: All Together.

Most recently, she reflected on her experience with sobriety, sharing her musings with her 36.6 million followers on Instagram.

Chrissy Teigen says being sober ‘sucks’

The 36-year-old model shared a series of seven pictures of herself posting in a black ensemble. Teigen was donning a black crop top and black skinny jeans. She paired the outfit with a brown suede jacket and black ankle boots.

“6 months no alcohol! Honestly kind of sucks saying it because even though I don’t ever crave it now, time has not exactly flown by haha. I prob won’t be excited til a larger milestone like at leasssst 5 years, and sometimes I don’t even know if I necessarily won’t ever drink again?” wrote Teigen.

Showcasing some of the highlights of her sobriety, she continued, “I have no idea what I’m doing honestly, but I do know a few things: I now have endless energy, way less anxiety (no more benzos!) and I am *happier* and more present than ever. It’s pretty cool. I look forward to having my full body reset after 1 year, then reevaluating to see my new hopes and wishes for the future! Let’s goooo.”

This is not the first time Teigen has opened up about her sobriety. Back in September, she posted about her “50 day sobriety streak“. Sharing a video of her rolling around on the floor with her children — seemingly, her attempt to do yoga was foiled by her two youngins.

Teigen wrote, “today is my 50 day sobriety streak! it should be nearly a year but I had a few (wine) hiccups in the road. this is my longest streak yet.” She went on to add that drinking no longer “serves her in any way”.

Teigen shows pic of 3-legged dog

Amid Teigen’s fun family snaps and cooking adventures, the entertainment star shared a picture of her quirky pet. Sharing a picture of Penny, she disclosed that she’s never told the story of her household, shared with singer John Legend, adopting a 3-legged dog.

Teigen prefaced the tragic adoption story with, “She’s not dead!! Just awesome.”

She went on to add, “many years ago, someone tagged me in a photo of her to amplify her adoption (she was pulled from a horribly abusive situation, hence the leg and tail broken in many diff places, wtf) and I selfishly took her for myself!”

Teigen has not opened up about many of her 2022 goals for the New Year, but she seems to be back on Instagram full-time, following her short departure from social media.