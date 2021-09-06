Chrissy Teigen opens up about being ’50 days sober’

Chrissy Teigen just met a new milestone. Pic credit: ©Imagecollect.com/ImagePressAgency

Model and public figure Chrissy Teigen just shared her latest milestone. She is currently celebrating “50 days sober” with her children. She refers to this achievement as her “longest streak ever.”

Recently, Teigen has been rethinking the way she approaches social media. Over the past few months, she has been the face of many controversies surrounding cyberbullying. Earlier this summer, television personality Courtney Stodden called the 35-year-old out for sliding into her DMs with taunting messages about suicide back in 2011.

These allegations opened up a can of worms as many others came forward and found receipts of Teigen’s vicious cycle of bullying. While Teigen got off seemingly scot-free as she’s still the co-host of the popular television series Lip Sync Battle and she’s currently penning another cookbook, the actor has since been complaining non-stop about the prevailing “cancel culture.”

Despite these drawbacks, Teigen has continued to share about her personal life on Instagram. She has opened up about the grief she has faced since her 2020 miscarriage and her journey with sobriety.

Teigen is 50 days sober

Teigen took to Instagram to post a video of herself rolling on a yoga mat with her two children, Luna and Miles, whom she shares with singer John Legend. She wrote, “today is my 50 day sobriety streak! it should be nearly a year but I had a few (wine) hiccups in the road. this is my longest streak yet!”

The model added that she doesn’t know what the future holds for her in terms of sobriety. She specified that she knows “it no longer serves her in any way.” She continued to share the effects that drinking has on her body. She expressed, “I don’t get more fun, I don’t dance, I don’t get relaxed. I get sick, fall asleep and wake up sick, having missed what was probably a fun night. I had my fun with it and appreciate anyone that can enjoy it responsibly!!!!”

Teigen’s peers praised her in the comment section of her post. Celebrity stylist Jen Atkin wrote, “I love you,” along with a series of heart emojis. Selling Sunset’s Christine Quinn commented, “So proud of you! Honestly I don’t really drink much anymore. It doesn’t make me feel as focused, and love the way I feel sober. Proud of you girl.”

When did Teigen grow concerned about her drinking?

This isn’t the first time Teigen opened up about drinking. In August, Teigen posted on Instagram, reflecting on her past in New York City. She described herself as a “functioning alcoholic.”

She recounted times where she would go to Frank Restaurant in the East Village and “sit there with my multiple double vodka sodas and get day drunk” alone. She accompanied this candid caption with a picture of her and husband Legend laughing while enjoying a drink.

However, the caption takes a dark turn as Teigen transitions it into a conversation about her constant battle with grief and lack of alcohol to “numb it away.”