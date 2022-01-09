Chrissy Teigen pokes fun at son Miles, calls his smile ‘alien’

Chrissy Teigen poked fun at her son in recent Instagram post. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect/StarMaxWorldwide

Chrissy Teigen can’t stop making headlines! In a recent Instagram post, the mother-of-two poked fun at her youngest child’s smile. While all families have some rendition of an awkward group photo, they aren’t all shared with 36.4 million people.

The 36-year-old model has been staying booked, writing her third cookbook, hosting the hilarious musical competition Lip-Sync Battle, and voicing a character in the 2021 animated movie The Mitchells vs. the Machines — all amid her cries of being “canceled” for her well-documented history of bullying others.

Chrissy Teigen pokes fun at her son’s smile

In a smiley Instagram post, Teigen made a little joke at her son’s smile. Posing with her two children, Miles and Luna, both of whom she shares with her husband John Legend.

Her youngest, Miles, was born in 2018 and is three years old. He’s also a spitting image of his father, Legend. However, according to Teigen, he isn’t as picture-picture. In the Instagram snap, the Sports Illustrated cover girl wrapped her body in a white towel, flashing a pearly white smile at the camera. Her make-up and hair are newly done as she’s rocking a smokey eye with beachy waves.

The photo shows Teigen’s arms wrapped around the two children. Having some fun with her caption, she wrote, “miles is like an alien who was told what smiling was by a fellow alien and is now on earth pretending to be human.”

Chrissy Teigen posts new recipes on Instagram

In addition to sharing cute photos of her family, Teigen has been sharing some seriously crave-worthy recipes. One of her most recent shares was a quick, 20-minute recipe for homemade dumplings.

Sharing a short video of the dish she wrote, “Yes, please! Inspired by @myhealthydish’s Firecracker Salmon that went viral on TikTok, these ‘dumplings’ are made with rice paper wrappers (which you may know from summer rolls) and are so easy to make.”

She continued to explain how to make them, writing, “Simply wrap up the Chili-Garlic seasoned seared salmon, scallions, and jalapeño slices in rice paper, crisp both sides, and serve. Take it for a dip in our Everything Sauce that’s super savory, slightly spicy, and tangy.”

Teigen also bragged about cooking a honey cheesecake by restauranteur Yotam Ottolenghi. “I never really post food photos because my stories are 10 hours a day of cooking but this thyme honey cheesecake from @ottolenghi was too pretty to keep to myself,” the model wrote while sharing an artsy snap of the dessert.

Her caption was accurate: the cake was too pretty to scroll past. The picture currently has over 100K likes with a long string of comments from her celebrity peers and fans.