Chris Hemsworth as Hulk Hogan transformation continues in shirtless pic, Marvel co-star comments to confirm return role

The Chris Hemsworth as Hulk Hogan transformation is underway as the actor, best known for playing Thor in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, showed off his workout efforts.

The chiseled actor showed off his physique while working out, prompting a co-star from Marvel to drop by with a funny comment.

That particular comment also confirmed that Hemsworth’s co-star will reprise an MCU role for the upcoming Thor: Love and Thunder movie.

Chris Hemsworth shows Hulk Hogan transformation efforts

While Mark Ruffalo and CGI play the Hulk in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, co-star Chris Hemsworth (Thor) will play another famous Hulk. He’s preparing to star as the iconic professional wrestler in a Hulk Hogan biopic. Based on the recent photo evidence, he’s bulked up quite a bit for the role.

On Saturday, November 21, Hemsworth posted a brand new workout photo to his official Instagram page. It shows off the actor pushing a tire and looking like he’s packed on a great deal of muscle.

“Cheat day today. Decided to treat myself to this extra large donut, gosh it’s heavy @centrfit,” Hemsworth joked in his caption.



The post has brought over 4.2 million likes to the man known as Thor from the Avengers. It also brought a comment from MCU co-star Chris Pratt, best known as Peter Quill, aka Star-Lord from the Guardians of the Galaxy crew.

“Hey bud. Just heard from my trainer and he needs you to stop working out because since we’re gonna be in the same movie and everything he doesn’t want me to stand next to you if you look like that so I’m gonna need you to put on 25 lbs real quick cool thanks,” Pratt wrote as a joke in the comments.

Pratt’s comment above comes after Variety reported over a week ago that Pratt would be part of Thor 4, aka Thor: Love and Thunder. It’s also believed that Hemsworth might reprise his role as Thor in Guardians of the Galaxy 3, based on how the Avengers: Endgame film ended.

Thor 4 and Hulk Hogan biopic details

A recent People report indicated that Thor: Love and Thunder will start filming in Australia in early 2021. In addition to Hemsworth and Pratt, the movie will also bring Natalie Portman back as Jane Foster, and Tessa Thompson will reprise her role as Valkyrie. Christian Bale will play a villain in the movie.

The new Thor film is written and directed by Taika Waititi, the man behind the popular third move in the series, Thor: Ragnarok. Waititi will also reprise his voice role as Korg in the newest Thor film.

As far as the Hulk Hogan biopic, that project was revealed back in February of 2019, when the Hollywood Reporter gave exclusive details, including Hemsworth’s involvement in the lead role.

Michael Sugar (Spotlight) will produce the biopic along with Todd Philips (The Joker) and Bradley Cooper (A Star is Born). Chris Hemsworth and wrestling personality Eric Bischoff are also part of the production team.

Scott Silver, who wrote and directed The Joker, wrote the script for the Hulk Hogan biopic with John Pollono (Stronger).

The movie is likely to be an origin story about Hulk Hogan and Hulkamania, with the Hulkster himself, Terry Bollea, acting as a consultant and executive producer.

Back in July, reports arrived that Hemsworth’s training was “insanely physical” for the part. The actor said he needed to train to get even bigger than he had for his Thor role. As fans saw in Avengers: Endgame, Thor had been slacking with his fitness, though.

As of right now, there’s no official trailer or release date for the project, but it’s clear that Chris Hemsworth is committed to his Hulk Hogan transformation.