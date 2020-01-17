Taika Waititi: Who is director being lined up for Star Wars film?

Sign up now for your Movie newsletter!

Some new Star Wars rumors just hit that has fans excited. It sounds like the franchise has reached out to director Taika Waititi to see if he has an interest in making a new Star Wars movie.

This comes hot off the heels of Waititi directing the finale of The Mandalorian on Disney+ recently.

The news came with an exclusive from The Hollywood Reporter, as they claim Disney and LucasFilm have approached Waiti to gauge his level of interest.

This is also ironic because, in September 2017, he was asked if he would like to direct a Star Wars movie and he basically said it would never happen. He responded, “Lolz. I like to complete my films” and followed up with “I’d be fired within a week.”

However, Taika Waititi is getting Oscar talk this year thanks to his amazing 2019 movie Jojo Rabbit. That movie featured Nazi Germany in World War II from the eyes of a 10-year-old boy who sees Adolf Hitler as the hero that propaganda made him out to be.

Read More The Mandalorian takes on Trandoshans in a new image

Waititi not only directed the movie, but he starred in it as the imaginary friend of the young boy, who happened to be an over-the-top version of Hitler.

While some viewers were turned off by the silly nature of a movie about Hitler, Waititi masterfully created a film that showed how a young child could be swept into the idolization of a monster before turning it on its head in a finale where the boy sees the real horrors of the war.

For anyone who wonders if Taiki Waititi is up to a movie as big as a Star Wars film, he was also the director of Thor: Ragnarok for the Marvel Cinematic Universe and is working on the sequel.

To add to the intrigue, Kevin Feige of Marvel Studios is working on a Star Wars project as well, and that could be what Disney and Lucas Films are considering the director for.

Before working with Marvel, Taiki Waitita proved his directing prowess with the mockumentary What We Do in the Shadows and the award-winning Hunt for the Wilderpeople.