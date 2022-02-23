Charlize Theron and Tom Hardy ‘kind of came to blows’ on the set of Mad Max: Fury Road, as dramatic details emerge

Charlize Theron and Tom Hardy were not compatible on the Mad Max: Fury Road set.Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Featureflash

The set of Mad Max: Fury Road was like a war zone in more ways than one.

Actors Charlize Theron and Tom Hardy clashed severely on the set of Mad Max: Fury Road. After one incident, Charlize even asked for protection to be with her at all times.

Author Kyle Buchanan details the dramatic events in his book Blood, Sweat, and Chrome: The Wild and True Story of Mad Max: Fury Road.

Kyle got interviews from the stars of Mad Max: Fury Road, who go into the drama in detail. An excerpt posted to Vanity Fair gives a blow-by-blow of the details from the set, including Charlize’s statement that she and Tom “kind of came to blows.”

Charlize Theron needed protection from Tom Hardy on Mad Max set

Charlize Theron and Tom Hardy’s differing personalities contributed to their battles on the set of Mad Max.

Rosie Huntington-Whiteley commented on the situation diplomatically, saying, “It was very interesting to sit in a truck for four months with Tom and Charlize, who have completely different approaches to their craft.”

Charlize goes more into detail about the filming, saying, ”I don’t want to make excuses for bad behavior, but it was a tough shoot. Now, I have a very clear perspective on what went down. I don’t think I had that clarity when we were making the movie. I was in survival mode.”

Charlize said about her experience with Tom, “It came out of a really bad moment where things kind of came to blows between me and Tom.”

On one occasion, Tom was late to set and Charlize was not having it. Mark Goellnicht, a camera operator, describes the event, “She jumps out of the War Rig, and she starts swearing her head off at him, saying, “Fine the f****** c*** a hundred thousand dollars for every minute that he’s held up this crew,” and “How disrespectful you are!” She was right. Full rant.”

Tom Hardy did not back down. Mark continues, “he charged up to her up and went, “What did you say to me?” He was quite aggressive. She really felt threatened, and that was the turning point, because then she said, “I want someone as protection.” She then had a producer that was assigned to be with her all the time.”

Producer Denise Di Novi went to the African set to cool things down between the two actors, but Charlize did not think it was enough. Charlize said, “She was parked in the production office, and she was checking in with me and we would talk. But when I was on set, I still felt pretty naked and alone.”

Tom Hardy also told his side of the story, saying, “In hindsight, I was in over my head in many ways. The pressure on both of us was overwhelming at times. What she needed was a better, perhaps more experienced partner in me.”

Charlize Theron and Tom Hardy starred in Mad Max: Fury Road

Mad Max: Fury Road - Official Main Trailer [HD]

Mad Max: Fury Road was a critical and commercial success, with multiple Oscar nominations, wins, and nearly $400 million at the box office.

The blockbuster film is a remake of the classic movie Mad Max. Mad Max was a 1979 Australian action film also directed by George Miller.

In the film, Tom Hardy starred as Max Rockatansky and Charlize Theron as Imperator Furiosa. Mad Max prequel Furiosa is set to begin filming this year.