Charli D’Amelio’s chef video: Why is she losing followers?

TikTok star Charli D’Amelio lost nearly one million followers in one day following a fierce backlash over her behavior in a YouTube video in which she appears with her sister Dixie.

On Monday, The D’Amelio Family YouTube channel uploaded a video featuring Charli, 16, sister Dixie, 19, and their parents.

The video is part of a YouTube series titled Dinner with the D’Amelios.

The D’Amelio Family YouTube channel has more than 1.17 million followers.

The video shows Charli, Dixie, and their parents, Marc and Heidi, hosting the YouTube beautician, makeup artist, and Instagram star James Charles.

Charli and Dixie didn’t seem impressed with May’s cuisine

When the girls’ dad introduced Aaron May as the chef, Charli clapped sarcastically. She also made faces when the chef described the dish he was serving for dinner.

Later, after May served the family Spanish paella for dinner, Dixie and Charli began examining the meal with suspicion and picking at it.

Dixie picked up a piece of the food, sniffed at it, and feigned gagging. She wanted to know what the chef included in the paella. Their dad thought it was mushrooms, but Dixie thought it was snails.

She asked the chef what it was. He confirmed that it was snails and Dixie and Charli did not conceal their disgust.

When Dixie began gagging her dad looked away and rolled his eyes.

Their mom told her to excuse herself and leave the table. She then ran to a sink to throw up.

While Dixie gagged at the sink, Charli asked whether they could have Dino Nuggets instead of the food the chef served.

Fans were offended by Dixie and Charli’s behavior

The video sparked a fierce backlash on YouTube and social media. Many fans were appalled at the girls’ table manners and accused them of disrespecting the chef who prepared the meal.

Charli and Dixie lost followers on TikTok

Charli, who had more than 99.5 million followers on TikTok, lost one million followers as a result of the backlash to the video, according to Vanity Fair.

Her followers reportedly dropped to 98.5 million.

As of this writing, she appears to have recovered slightly to 98.8 million followers.

The loss of followers must have come as a disappointment to Charli, who revealed in the video that she was aiming to reach a total of 100 million followers by the end of the year.

Dixie lost fewer followers as a result of the backlash, plunging from 43.9 million to 43.8 million followers in 24 hours, according to the Daily Mail.

She has also since recovered. As of this writing, she has 44.1 million followers.

Dixie responded to the backlash

Dixie uploaded a video to TikTok on Wednesday in which she tried to defend their behavior. She claimed that people took the video out of context.

She said the video was edited to exclude the part where everyone tried to make her eat the snail, even though they know that she throws up at the smell and taste of food that she does not like.

She insisted that she and her sister were not being disrespectful toward May and that they have a good relationship with him.

The latest incident comes after a leaked video appearing to show Charli vaping went viral online.

A rumor that Charli would appear on Netflix’s Outer Banks Season 2 also caused an uproar on social media.