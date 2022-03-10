Chaney Jones called out for copying Kim Kardashian’s bikini photos while dating Kanye

There is no end in sight for the drama involving these three. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency/©ImageCollect.com/Birdie Thompson/AdMedia/@ChaneyJones/Instagram

Kanye West’s alleged new lady Chaney Jones dropped another thirst trap on Tuesday, but this one has her followers going even crazier than usual.

Jones, 24, posted two bikini shots on her story that bear a striking resemblance to a couple of photos that Kim Kardashian posted back in April 2021.

Just like Kim, 41, the first photo that Jones posted appeared to show her emerging from some beautiful looking water in a black crop top and a skimpy thong.

The second photo showed Jones holding back her wet hair, just like Kim did in 2021.

A noticeable difference between the two pics is the choice of swimwear

One of the few differences in the photos is that Kim opted for a brown thong bikini in her pics. Kim also followed up her thirst traps with a few wholesome pictures of her family swimming in those beautiful waters.

In an Instagram Story post a few days before the Kim picture, Chaney Jones admitted that although she has had a Brazilian butt lift, she has never had anything done to her face. Jones said, “Same face, same nose lol I’ve never been in denial about surgery and to answer everyone’s questions yes I had a BBL but I’ve always been thick before surgery.”

All of this drama comes amid Kim and Kanye’s messy divorce. Kim recently removed the name “West” from her Instagram handle and has been declared legally single. The couple shares four children together, North, 8, Saint, 6, Chicago, 4, and Psalm, 2.

Kim is now dating Saturday Night Live star Pete Davidson after meeting him while hosting the show in the fall of 2021.

Apparently, Kim ‘couldn’t care less’ that Kanye is dating someone who looks so much like her

A week before Jones posted the lookalike photos, a source told Entertainment Tonight that she “couldn’t care less” about the fact that Kanye is dating someone who looks so similar to her.”

The source added, “It’s almost out of spite and to make Kim jealous, but Kim couldn’t care less. She is over it and just wants to move on. She knows Kanye is a loose cannon and at this point, nothing surprises her.”

The source also said that the drama surrounding Kanye and his perceived threats against Pete Davidson are bringing the new couple closer together.

It’s not clear when Kanye first met Jones. In January 2022, Vogue published photos of Kanye with actress Julia Fox in matching outfits at Paris Fashion Week.