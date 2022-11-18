Cardi B shares rare photo of lookalike son: ‘My twin’

Rapper Cardi B pictured at a Fashion Nova event. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Xavier Collin/ImagePressAgency

Cardi B shared a rare photo of her adorable son and he looks just like her.

In June 2021, the Bodak Yellow rapper revealed she was pregnant with her second child and gave birth in September of the same year.

Her one-year-old son is named Wave Set Cephus and Cardi can’t stop gushing about her two children.

Cardi B took to her Instagram Story to share an intimate photo of her lookalike son.

On the photo, she wrote, “My twin” acknowledging their similar appearance.

In addition to Wave, Cardi and and her husband Offset share a four-year-old daughter Kulture Kiari.

Pic credit: @iamcardib/Instagram Story

Offset is also a father to three children from previous relationships. He has two sons named Jordan and Kody, and a daughter named Kalea Marie.

Cardi B reveals plans for a third child with Offset

Last month, Cardi revealed her plans for baby number three with a series of photos of her son Wave Set.

One photo shows the one-year-old sticking his tongue out, while another includes a photo of him flashing an adorable smile as he sits in what appears to be a furniture store.

“My son so fire 🔥❤️….I can’t wait to get business finished and have my third,” Cardi wrote in the Twitter caption.

My son so fire 🔥❤️….I can’t wait to get business finish and have my third pic.twitter.com/Usth7PWgNv — Cardi B (@iamcardib) October 30, 2022

The business Cardi is referring to is likely her highly anticipated second album, which she has teased for about two years.

She released the single WAP for the upcoming album back in 2020 and the second single Up followed.

It’s been four years since the rapper released her Grammy-winning debut album Invasion of Privacy. Fans have been clamoring for the sophomore album, which she opened up about earlier this year.

During an interview with Vogue Singapore, the Bronx native revealed that her new album is expected to launch this year.

“She tells me firmly that she’s not waiting very long—’a month or two’—before her next single, and album, gets released,” the outlet reports.

Cardi went on to describe what type of music her fans can expect from the new project.

“The song I’m putting out soon is really rappy. I needed a masculine record. Sometimes, my records are very girly—like WAP is a girly anthem. Up was meant to be more gangster, but people took it as girly as well. So this one, expect it to be my ‘hiyaaaaah!’ record,” she said to the publication.

Cardi B pays tribute to Takeoff following his funeral

Tragedy struck when Migos star Takeoff was killed in a shooting earlier this month. His death at just 28 left fans in shock and Cardi B has taken to Instagram to pay tribute to the rap superstar.

In the lengthy statement, the 30-year-old rapper wrote that she is heartbroken, calling the tragedy a “nightmare.”

She reminisced about the memories she shared with Takeoff, who was her husband Offset’s bandmate. In the IG post, she shared several photos and a message he sent her.