Cardi B shared another glamorous lingerie shot after her recent 30th birthday celebration. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency

Cardi B has seemingly stepped into a new era following her 30th birthday celebrations, which included a burlesque theme.

Since Cardi’s ‘Dirty 30’ birthday party earlier this month, she has treated fans to custom lingerie looks, including a black outfit and a red ensemble.

It appeared that Cardi had more than just one birthday look, and she has slowly dropped the outfits, which were custom created for her curvy figure.

Cardi’s latest look, shared with her 142 million Instagram followers, featured platinum, diamonds, and a lot of attitude.

She rocked a diamond-encrusted bustier with a low-cut neckline that showed off her curves.

Cardi’s bustier had large diamonds on the bodice and bottom of the garment.

Cardi B’s platinum and diamond custom lingerie look

She paired her latest look with a sheer-blue duster with blue fur lining, adding to the elegance of the ensemble.

Cardi sported a statement necklace with matching earrings featuring dangling strings of silver.

The Bodak Yellow rapper wore her dark tresses in loose curls that cascaded down her back.

She wore a matching diamond-encrusted garter belt that added to the sex appeal of the look. She also wore diamond-adorned acrylic nails in her signature lengthy style.

Cardi’s colorful ink, including her infamous thigh tattoo, peeked through the bedroom attire.

As Cardi revealed yet another custom burlesque piece, it was reminiscent o her other Moulin Rouge-inspired attire.

Cardi B’s red and black burlesque birthday looks

For Cardi’s Poppy nightclub birthday party, the rapper wore a head-to-toe fire-engine red look. Cardi rocked a red bustier with crystal embellishments and a matching garter belt for her big event.

The ensemble included a feather-adorned headdress featuring crystals that cascaded down the sides and between her eyes.

She sported fingerless, sheer opera gloves with bicep embellishments. The corset’s rear featured red feathers, matching the headdress and giving the illusion of a tail.

But Cardi, born October 11 as Belcalis Marlenis Almánzar, wasn’t finished with just a red birthday look.

She also wore a black burlesque look, with minor differences, besides the obvious color variation.

The all-black look also featured a headdress, and the black plumes were larger and fuller. The black corset featured crystal embellishments, but the feathers on the back of the garment trailed to the ground.

The red bustier featured a few expertly-placed crystals, while the black corset was covered entirely in sparkly stones.

With three custom looks by Cardi so far, fans must wonder if she has any other burlesque garments up her sleeve.