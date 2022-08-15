Cardi B goes makeup-free to request pimple help

Cardi B lets her natural beauty shine as she goes makeup-free and asks for pimple remedies. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency

Cardi B shows off her natural beauty as the successful rapper posed makeup and filter-free while displaying her long, natural hair.

The rapper recently made headlines when she revealed that she began washing her hair with boiled onion water. She claimed the water helped with her hair health journey and added shine to her tresses.

Cardi posted the photo on Instagram and Twitter, with the rapper asking for assistance on the latter platform.

Cardi looked at the camera with her skin glowing and her natural, onion-washed hair in a side ponytail.

The accompanying tweet read, “How do you get rid of a pimple in 2 hours?” Behind Cardi were multiple suitcases, indicating the WAP rapper was about to hit the road.

Cardi has always been an open book on social media. From talking about her days as a stripper to musing about the economy, Cardi has a lot of thoughts, and she isn’t afraid to share them.

How do you get rid of a pimple in 2 hours ? pic.twitter.com/a3JaqsQqhi — Cardi B (@iamcardib) August 13, 2022

As expected, Cardi received multiple replies from helpful fans sharing their DIY pimple-popping hacks.

Cardi B receives pimple-popping remedies from Missy Elliot and Chrissy Teigen

Cardi was flooded with fans offering advice or looking for tips. A few notable names stopped by with guidance: Chrissy Teigen and Missy Elliot.

Fellow rapper Missy Elliot put in her two cents, replying, “We used to use toothpaste…”

Chrissy Teigen shared some pimple-popping advice, responding, “cortisone injection if it’s cystic! by someone good so it doesn’t dimple!”

Another commenter agreed with Chrissy, and Missy, tweeting, “I was gonna say toothpaste but sure I guess that could work too.”

No word yet on which remedy Cardi chose and whether she got rid of the pimple as planned.

Cardi B reveals onion-water hair hack

Cardi surprised fans last week when she revealed a vegetable water hair hack.

She explained that she began her healthy hair journey six years ago, which entailed washing her locks with the water from boiled onions.

Cardi explained that the liquid did not smell bad and added shine to her tresses.

Cardi’s long dark hair nearly touched her hips as it cascaded past her waist.

Cardi recorded herself under the sun, amplifying the rays and the shine factor.

Her caption read, “My last 2 washes I been boiling onions and using the water to wash my hair.I used to do this 6 years ago when I started my healthy hair growth journey.I stopped cause I got really lazy.Its odorless and I notice that it’s been giving a shine to my hair.”

Cardi posted proof of her claims, and her hair looked phenomenal.