Chrissy Teigen shows off baby bump in bra and miniskirt

Chrissy Teigen takes a break from a photo shoot to take a mirror selfie and display her baby bump. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Billy Bennight/AdMedia

Chrissy Teigen is in the early stages of her pregnancy, and her tiny baby bump reflects her least favorite phase of being an expecting mother.

She conveyed the thoughts in the caption of a new Instagram post.

Chrissy revealed her pregnancy earlier this month with a social media post featuring the model in sheer underwear. Since she announced her pregnancy, Chrissy has tried holistic self-care treatments, including acupuncture.

Chrissy slipped away from a photo shoot to take a mirror selfie. She sported her brown hair in loose waves with a half-up, half-down style.

She wore a black bandeau and a matching high-waisted skirt, which revealed her beginning-stage baby bump. Chrissy also wore a black, long-sleeve blazer over the bra, which she opened to reveal her expanding belly.

The Sports Illustrated Model rocked heavy smoke eye-makeup and black strappy wedges. She placed her hand on her hip while she pivoted and looked at the camera as she aimed for the perfect picture.

Chrissy Teigen poses at a photo shoot, can’t wait to get ‘huge’

The photo shoot appeared to take place at a swanky hotel, with upholstered furniture which matched the wallpaper and carpeting.

Natural light poured in through the window to Chrissy’s rear.

Behind Chrissy was a group of stylists, lighting equipment, and a table full of makeup.

She wrote in the caption, “the in between stage is my least fun stage. just be huge already please !!!! Also very much love @hairinel in this pic. don’t worry we can’t see you!!”

Chrissy Teigen reveals pregnancy on social media

Chrissy revealed her latest pregnancy in a very public way, with an underwear photo on Instagram.

The model wife of John Legend is not known for her shyness, but she expressed nervousness about the announcement. Her nerves were due, in part, to the unexpected miscarriage of her son Jack in 2020.

She referenced the loss in the caption, which began, “the last few years have been a blur of emotions to say the least, but joy has filled our home and hearts again. 1 billion shots later (in the leg lately, as u can see!) we have another on the way.”

Chrissy continued, “Every appointment I’ve said to myself, ‘ok if it’s healthy today I’ll announce’ but then I breathe a sigh of relief to hear a heartbeat and decide I’m just too nervous still. I don’t think I’ll ever walk out of an appointment with more excitement than nerves but so far, everything is perfect and beautiful and I’m feeling hopeful and amazing.”

Chrissy has committed to remaining healthy and enjoyed sobriety while undergoing IVF treatments.