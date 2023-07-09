Candace Cameron Bure denies trying to get queer character dropped from Fuller House

Fuller House hasn’t filmed in a few years, but that hasn’t stopped the latest drama as Miss Benny claimed that someone from the show tried to get their queer character kicked off.

Seemingly everyone thinks that person was none other than Candace Cameron Bure.

Candace has made waves over the years due to her religious beliefs, causing her to part ways with Hallmark and head over to a much more conservative network, Great American Family.

She also went back and forth with gay icon JoJo Siwa after she was called out for giving the former child star the cold shoulder during a meet and greet.

Now, she’s facing accusations that she tried to have a queer character removed from Fuller House, the Full House revival on Netflix, where she brought back her iconic character, DJ Tanner.

The role of Casey was played by Miss Benny, a trans woman, and it was the first queer character in the history of the show.

Miss Benny explains Fuller House drama

In a TikTok video shared on July 6, Miss Benny revealed that “one of the Tanner sisters is very publicly ‘not for the girls,'” she explained while making a hand gesture that meant this person is not okay with gay people.

Miss Benny claims that person tried to have her character removed from the show back in 2018 when she was filming.

She went on to say that she was sat down by the writers and the studio to basically warn her about the person on the show that she did not name in the video. Miss Benny said that those who worked on the show were worried that this actor’s fanbase might come after her.

Miss Benny also claimed that “to this day,” she has only had a conversation with one of the Tanner sisters. Remember that only two Tanner sisters are left on the show, DJ Tanner, played by Candace Cameron Bure, and Stephanie Tanner, played by Jodie Sweetin.

Given Candace Cameron Bure’s history, commenters immediately assumed it was Candace who tried to stop the queer character from being on the show, and they were very vocal about it.

Pic credit: ihatemissbenny/TikTok

Candace Cameron Bure denies trying to get rid of queer character

Page Six reached out to Candace Cameron Bure after Miss Benny shared her video, and the Fuller House star responded.

In a statement made to the publication, she denied trying to have the character of Casey removed from the show, claiming that she never even came in contact with Miss Benny while filming the show.

She told Page Six she “never asked Miss Benny’s character to be removed from Fuller House and did not ask the writers, producers or studio executives to not have queer characters on the show.”

The statement continued, “Fuller House has always welcomed a wide range of characters. I thought Miss Benny did a great job as Casey on the show.”

Candace also made it clear that she and Miss Benny didn’t come in contact, writing, “We didn’t share any scenes together, so we didn’t get a chance to talk much while filming on set.”

That lines up with Miss Benny’s claim that she only ever talked to one of the Tanner sisters while filming, but the Glamorous star made it sound more ominous, claiming that Candace wasn’t “willing to talk to” her while she was on set.