JoJo Siwa calls out Candace Cameron Bure for anti-LGBTQ comments, Jodie Sweetin responds

JoJo Siwa has just called out Candace Cameron Bure for comments made recently in a Wall Street Journal interview where she shared that Great American Family will not be a welcome place for LGBT love stories as the network plans to “keep traditional marriage at the core.”

It’s not clear yet if Siwa’s callout will spark yet another social media response from Bure like what happened just a few months back after Siwa called her out as the “rudest” celebrity she’s ever met.

However, the former Nickelodeon star’s response to the interview is already trending, and it’s even received a response from Bure’s Full and Fuller House co-star, Jodie Sweetin.

After seeing what Bure had to say about “traditional” families, combined with her move from the Hallmark network to GAC [possibly due to the previous network’s updated stance on same-sex love stories], it seems that Siwa has had enough.

She took to Instagram to share her anger about Bure’s latest commentary, a sentiment that is shared by many as her post already racked up more than 160,000 likes and a slurry of comments in just four hours.

Siwa wrote, “Honestly, I can’t believe after everything that went down just a few months ago, that she would not only create a movie with intention of excluding LGBTQIA+, but then also talk about it in the press. This is rude and hurtful to a whole community of people.”

Jodie Sweetin was quick to comment on Siwa’s Instagram post, telling the social media star, “You know I love you ❤️❤️.”

Candace Cameron Bure makes it clear there will be no gay couples on GAC

Candace Cameron Bure not only stars in GAC movies but she also serves as the chief creative officer, so she has some pull when it comes to the type of content that will be created and broadcasted on the relatively new network that advertises “traditional-family-oriented general entertainment programming.”

In this latest interview, Bure revealed that she wanted to “tell stories that have more meaning.” Bure told WSJ, “I knew that the people behind Great American Family were Christians that love the Lord and wanted to promote faith programming and good family entertainment.”

Bure made the move to the GAC Media-owned network after 10 years with Hallmark. The move came after Bure claimed she couldn’t come to an agreement with Hallmark during contract negotiations and, curiously, not long after the network teamed up with GLAAD and vowed to “better represent the LGBTQ community across our portfolio of brands.”

JoJo Siwa not the only Hollywood star speaking out against Candace Cameron Bure’s anti-LGBTQ stance

JoJo Siwa isn’t the only celebrity calling out Candace Cameron Bure — and she wasn’t even the first. Instead, it was Hilarie Burton, of One Tree Hill fame, who took aim at Bure, calling her a “bigot” for her stance on airing only Christian content that promotes “traditional” family values.

Burton tweeted twice about Bure's comments, first writing, "Now they're just openly admitting their bigotry. I called this shit out years ago when Abbott was at Hallmark. Glad they dumped him. Being LGBTQ isn't a "trend". That guy and his network are disgusting. You too Candy. There is nothing untraditional about same-sex couples."

Then, tweeting again, Burton added, "Bigot. I don't remember Jesus liking hypocrites like Candy. But sure. Make your money, honey. You ride that prejudice wave all the way to the bank."

In the meantime, Hallmark is gearing up to release its first gay-led holiday film, The Holiday Sitter, on December 11.