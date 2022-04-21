Candace Cameron Bure inks huge GAC Media deal

Candace Cameron Bure has signed a deal to create content with GAC Media. Pic credit: ©Imagecollect.com/Xavier Collin/ImagePressAgency

Candace Cameron Bure is stepping away from Hallmark and has instead signed a huge deal with GAC Media in hopes of bringing family-friendly shows to the newly rebranded network.

GAC Media has snapped up the 46-year-old Full House star to help develop, produce, and star in brand new content for GAC Family and GAC Living.

This is all part of GAC Media’s efforts to rebrand and follows on from its appointment of network boss Bill Abbott last year. Abbott was the former CEO of Crown Media, which produces content for Hallmark.

It appears that Hallmark’s loss is GAC Media’s gain as Bure is expected to join Abbott in creating more Hallmark-like movies and TV shows for their new employers. In September 2021, the Great American Country network was renamed GAC Family with a view to bringing in more family-orientated content.

Candace Cameron Bure will bring family-friendly content to GAC Media

According to TV Insider, Bure released the following statement: “I’m very excited to develop heartwarming family and faith-filled programming and make the kind of stories my family and I love to watch.”

“I am constantly looking for ways that I can inspire people to live life with purpose. GAC fits my brand perfectly; we share a vision of creating compelling, wholesome content for an audience who wants to watch programming for and with the whole family.”

According to Deadline, Bure has permanently left Crown Media and its parent company, Hallmark, and won’t be appearing in any upcoming projects on that network, at least for the foreseeable future.

A spokesperson for Crown Media stated: “Crown Media has enjoyed over ten years of collaboration with Candace. We respect her decision and thank her for her many contributions.”

Meanwhile, Abbott has hailed Bure’s arrival; he said: “Candace is adored by generations of fans as one of family entertainment’s most cherished and relatable stars. She has helped build this genre into the mainstream success it is today, and I look forward to working together at GAC Media.”

Candace Cameron Bure had a lengthy career with Hallmark

Candace Cameron Bure is perhaps best known for her role as DJ Tanner on Full House and Fuller House, but she had also become a Hallmark stalwart. She starred in multiple Christmas movies with the network and was the title character in Hallmark’s hugely popular adaptation of the Aurora Teagarden novel series.

It seems as though Bure has been becoming closely connected to GAC Media for some months now. In February, the network had snapped up Full House and Fuller House from Netflix. And in January, Bure’s daughter, Natasha Bure, made her debut on the network in her movie Home Sweet Home.

This can all be seen as part of a strategy by Bob Abbott to nab established talent and content from his old employers at Hallmark and set them up on GAC Media.