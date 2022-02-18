GAC Family becomes new home of Full House and Fuller House

GAC Family announced it will begin airing episodes of the Netflix series Fuller House at the end of the month. The series was previously only available on streaming platforms. Pic credit: GAC Media

A network that was started less than a year ago has become the new linear home of the Netflix series Fuller House. GAC Family, which began broadcasting in September 2021, is already showing episodes of the show’s precursor, Full House, which ran on ABC from 1987 to 1995.

The network shared the news in an Instagram post.

“Two shows, ONE home! Fuller House is coming to #GACfamilyTV on February 28!” read the caption.

The news was welcomed by fans of the original series who haven’t been able to watch Fuller House because it was available only on streaming platforms.

“I have been wanting to watch this series,” one viewer wrote in the comments section. “So exciting.”

The two shows will join I Dream of Jeannie, Who’s the Boss, and Bewitched in the network’s roster.

Full House and Fuller House

Full House premiered on September 22, 1987. It followed a widowed father (played by the late Bob Saget) of three little girls who invited his brother-in-law (John Stamos) and best friend (Dave Coulier) to move in and help him raise his daughters.

The show ran for eight seasons and launched the careers of both the adults on the series, and the children, who were played by Candace Cameron Bure, Jodie Sweetin, and Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen.

In 2016, Netflix announced it was producing a revival of the series. Fuller House premiered on February 26, 2016. It featured Candace Cameron Bure, Jodie Sweetin, and Andrea Barber living in the family home and raising Bure’s three sons.

A second season premiered on December 9, 2016. Two more seasons followed, and the series finished up in 2020.

New home at GAC Family

GAC Family was launched by the former CEO of Crown Media Family Networks late last year. The network’s tagline is “Stories Well Told.” It features “family-friendly series, original holiday movies and seasonal romcoms that celebrate faith, family and country,” according to a press release from the network.

During the holiday season, GAC Family featured 12 original movies, many of which featured stars familiar to Hallmark audiences, including Cameron Mathison, Chad Michael Murray, and Merritt Patterson. It also acquired the Hallmark Channel series When Hope Calls and will run a new version of the Kitten Bowl, which Hallmark canceled this year.

A viewer responds to GAC Family’s announcement that it will run episodes of Full House and Fuller House. Pic credit: @tfstroup/Instagram

Several Hallmark stars have signed deals to produce and star in movies for GAC Family, including Danica McKellar, Trevor Donovan, Jen Lilley, and Jessica Lowndes.

Some of the stars weighed in on the news about Full House and Fuller House in the comments section of the Instagram post.

“What?? Amazing!!!” wrote McKellar.

Danica McKellar responds to the news that Full House and Fuller House will run on GAC Family. Pic credit: @danicamckellar/Instagram

“Ahhh!!!!! This is AMAZING NEWS!!!!” wrote Lilley.

Jen Lilley responds to the news that GAC Family will run Full House and Fuller House. Pic credit: @jen_lilley/Instagram

Episodes of Fuller House will begin airing on GAC Family on February 28.