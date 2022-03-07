Camila Cabello gives interview about split from Shawn Mendes, sheds light on break-up for the first time

Camila Cabello helped shed some light on her break-up with Shawn Mendes, giving a candid interview about the reasons behind the split. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/admedia

Camila Cabello has opened up for the first time since her shocking split from Shawn Mendes in November.

The talented singer, who just turned 25 and celebrated her birthday on the Late Late Show, spoke out recently about her former relationship with the Stitches crooner in a candid interview.

Sitting down with Zane Lowe for Apple Music 1’s New Music Daily, Camila finally revealed more details about why she and her long-time beau called it quits.

Attributing the end of the relationship with Shawn to a shift in priorities and scheduling challenges due to hectic careers, Camila told Zane that her new single Bam Bam was largely about Shawn and was her way of working through her emotions post split.

“It has a bigger message,” Camila told Zane during their sit-down. “I love Shawn…there is literally nothing but love for him and this song is mostly just about, like, okay, how do I make a song that shows the cycles of love and life.”

The singer admitted that her focus has changed throughout her life and that even while she was dating Shawn she didn’t feel like her priority was mentally all on him.

“Those years that we were dating, I don’t even feel like, even while I was writing this album, and even still now, I guess, my focus is really on how can I be a well-rounded person,” she said, adding that her new album, Familia, which will be released in April, was her time to delve deeper into her creativity and build “connections” with her music and collaborators again.

Camila went on to say that she has reached a peaceful place inside her, having accepted that “nothing lasts forever,” and is now comfortable being single and not having every detail of life be “perfect.”

Camila rang in her birthday with a Y2K theme

Camila appears to be taking her recent break-up in stride these days, celebrating not only her upcoming album release of Familia, her third solo studio album since breaking away from her music group Fifth Harmony, but also ringing in her birthday with a Y2K theme.

After shocking fans with a wet-dress look as she thanked followers for their support, Camila shared a fun video of the attire she chose to wear during her birthday bash.

The young songstress rocked the early 2000’s vibes, wearing her hair iron-flat with two top knots on the sides of her head while wearing rectangular shades on her eyes, a glittery, silver crop top paired with matching, see-through pants, and a silver choker around her neck.

With her birthday behind her and a new solo album coming out soon, Camila is sure to continue to have fans eager to see more from the rising star as time goes on.