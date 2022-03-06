Camila Cabello dances in see-through white dress as she thanks fans for loving her new song

Lyrics from Camila Cabello’s new song are aimed at ex-boyfriend Shawn Mendes. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Admedia

Camila Cabello danced the night away in a sheer white dress following the release of her new single.

The 25-year-old’s new song Bam Bam seemingly addresses her split from Shawn Mendes.

The high-profile former couple split in November last year after two years of dating.

In the lyrics of the song, featuring Ed Sheeran, Cabello sings about a relationship that appears to be referencing herself and Mendes.

The sunny track kicks off with Cabello singing, “You said you hated the ocean, but you’re surfin’ now. I said I’d love you for life, but I just sold our house.”

Camila Cabello gets sweaty in a see-through white dress

Cabello soaked her white dress with champagne in the Bam Bam video, which has garnered 6.7 million views in two days.

She shared three photos from the video shoot and thanked her fans for their support of the single.

“THANK U FOR THE OVERWHELMING AMOUNT OF LOVE FOR BAM BAM 🥳🥳🥳🥳🥳”

The 25-year-old stunned in the daring white dress, which has a high slit that bares her upper thigh.

Cabello danced away in the soaking wet see-through top in the second photo that almost revealed her nipple.

She struck a pose with four dancers from the Bam Bam video in the third snap.

Camila Cabello has explained why she parted ways with Shawn Mendes

In November 2021, the pop stars revealed they had ended their relationship in an Instagram statement shared on both of their accounts.

“Hey guys we’ve decided to end our romantic relationship, but our love for one another as humans is stronger than ever,” their posts said, adding that they will continue their friendship.

Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes have just announced their breakup in statements. 💔 pic.twitter.com/gRyARUOFmv — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) November 18, 2021

The Cuban-born singer sat down with Zane Lowe on Apple Music 1’s New Music Daily and spoke about their split via Yahoo.

“My priorities have fluctuated and my focus has changed throughout my life,” she said. “Those years that we were dating, I don’t even feel like, even while I was writing this album, and even still now, I guess, my focus is really on, how can I be a well-rounded person?”

She continued: “I think as I get older, yeah, the priorities shift. And I feel like that was that way for both of us. Because we both started so young too, we’re really learning how to be healthy adults. And that sometimes means not having your number one focus be your career. And that’s okay.”

Mendes and Cabello started in July 2019, shortly after releasing their hit single Señorita, with their friendship dating back to 2015 when they collaborated on the single I Know What You Did Last Summer.