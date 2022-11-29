Brittany Mahomes welcomes baby boy — See Patrick’s announcement

Brittany Mahomes and Patrick Mahomes have welcomed a baby boy. Pic credit: @brittanylynne/Instagram

Patrick Mahomes and his wife Brittany Mahomes are now officially a family of four!

The Kansas City Chiefs quarterback announced on his personal social media page that he and his wife had welcomed their new bundle of joy yesterday, a boy to join big sister Sterling.

“Patrick ‘Bronze’ Lavon Mahomes III 🤴🏽11/28/22 7lbs 8oz 🤍,” the 27-year-old athlete captioned his post next to a simple snap of pajama-clad baby legs that lay on top of a blanket with the Mahomes’ name monogrammed across it in bold letters.

A bejeweled necklace that read Bronze lay spread across the bottom of the blanket near the baby’s feet.

Little Bronze’s moniker takes not only after his dad but also after Patrick’s own father, baseball player Pat Mahomes.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Patrick and Brittany, who have been together since high school and got married just this past spring, first welcomed their daughter into the world in February 2021 and announced soon after their March wedding this year that they were expecting another little one to add to their brood.

Just prior to Bronze entering the world, Brittany looked to enjoy a stunning maternity photoshoot to show off her giant baby bump.

Brittany Mahomes stuns in maternity photoshoot

Earlier in the month, Brittany worked it for the camera as she captured her final days of pregnancy with her baby boy.

Looking stunning in a sheer, flowing robe, Brittany was a vision in white as she gave fans a sneak peek at the maternity shoot.

Brittany looked to be reveling in her late pregnancy glow as she sizzled in the see-through attire while giving a look at her bare bump.

The 27-year-old personal trainer, who began dating Patrick when she was in 11th grade and he was in 10th, went with a super glam vibe for her time in front of the camera, styling her blonde hair into a soft bun with twirls of hair strands dangling down around her cheeks.

Going with a full face of makeup, Brittany was nearly unrecognizable in the flowy garment as she gazed into the lens while leaning against a wall.

She added a hint of a back arch to the pose, putting one arm above her head and tilting one knee to conceal her lower area.

When she isn’t reveling in the birth of a new baby or looking ravishing in pregnancy wear, Brittany has made sure to maintain her focus on her career, even starting up her own line of athletic clothes.

Brittany Mahomes launches the Skye Collection

As reported by Monsters and Critics, Brittany started up her own activewear line recently, naming it the Skye Collection after her daughter Sterling, whose middle name is Skye.

Taking to Twitter to celebrate the launch, Brittany said she was “excited” for her fans to have a chance to own the items she had fallen in love with during production.

“When I think of yellow, I think of happy smiles and good attitudes. And then when I think of blue, I think of my daughter Sterling Skye, and all the things that the sky entails,” she shared regarding her color palette decisions.

Brittany later began showing off some choice pieces from the collection in her personal workout sessions, donning a variety of brightly-hued ensembles while making sure to stay fit during her second pregnancy.