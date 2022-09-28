Brittany Mahomes stuns in skintight spandex for baby bump showoff

Brittany Mahomes showed off her baby bump. Pic credit: @brittanylynne/Instagram

Fitness guru Brittany Mahomes looked glowing as she showed off her baby bump in a recent snap.

The 27-year-old is pregnant with her second child to Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes.

Showing off her growing baby bump, she took a mirror selfie showing gym equipment behind her, stopping her workout to capture a quick snap.

She posed in a neon lime green cropped tee and a set of black maternity leggings, which she linked via her Instagram Story.

The brightly colored top appeared to have a tie-dye pattern adding some fun to the outfit, and on her feet, she wore a pair of Adidas sneakers that matched the neon shade of her tee.

Her leggings were tight to her body, showing off her bump and her athletic figure.

Her long blonde locks were neatly tied in a high pony, with a few strands falling beside her ears, and we could see a set of perfectly manicured nails as she held up her phone to snap the selfie.

Wearing a pair of maternity leggings, Mahomes linked her followers to popular activewear brand Vitality, with whom Brittany collaborated on her own clothing line.

Brittany Mahomes launches new activewear collection

She recently launched the Skye Collection, inspired by her daughter Sterling Skye, which became available for purchase earlier this month.

Celebrating the launch date, she shared a sweet snap of herself and her daughter on Instagram, saying, “I’m so excited for you all to get your hands on the very best activewear and lifestyle pieces in colors and a pattern all inspired by my sweet Sterling 🥹.”

In a clip posted to Instagram by the brand, Mahomes explained her thoughts behind choosing the bright yellow and blue shades for the collection.

She said, “When I think of yellow, I think of happy smiles and good attitudes. And then when I think of blue, I think of my daughter Sterling Skye, and all the things that the sky entails.”

The caption said, “Each piece was designed to not only make you look good on the outside, but also feel good on the inside.”

Brittany says she’s working out more due to new Skye Collection

Being pregnant hasn’t stopped Brittany from working out. In fact, she claims she has been hitting the gym more due to her new gym wear collab with Vitality.

Sharing a snap of her rocking her new line’s yellow warm-up top and a pair of blue spandex shorts, she looked as fit and fabulous as ever.

Posing in front of a gym boxing ring, she wrote on the image, “I worked out 4 times this week 🙌🏻 May or may not have had something to do with me getting to wear my collection.”