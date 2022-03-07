Britney Spears says she’s ‘not done’ as singer vows to get justice against those who harmed her 

Britney Spears wants justice after 13-year conservatorship. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Featureflash

Britney Spears wants answers and justice.

The pop star took a break from posting topless and bikini pictures to express her feelings about her restrictive conservatorship.

Britney’s thoughts are part of a new Instagram post that features photos of architecture and flags.

Britney says she is grateful to be free but wants to see justice after a devastating 13-year conservatorship in which she was “harmed.”

She shares solidarity with other survivors at the end of the post and says they are not alone.

Britney Spears is ‘not done’ and vows to get justice

Britney shares more insight about her 13-year conservatorship in a new Instagram post.

The first picture features the Sistine Chapel, the second features the star of David, and the third is a picture of Australia and the Australian flag. But the caption was more revealing.

Britney expresses shock after being free for four months after 13 years in a conservatorship.

Britney reveals details about the chaos she endured, “In a world where it’s okay to lock your daughter up and make her work 7 days a week … 8:00 am to 6:00 pm … no days off … 105 people are in and out of a small trailer home weekly.”

She continues about the lack of privacy and grueling schedule, ”No private baths … seen naked when changing … drugged … can’t even speak or talk … has to be available to the treatment people and show up every day for 10 hours a day.”

Britney is grateful for freedom but she wants justice. She writes, “The reason I bring this up is because ending the conservatorship is a huge deal but come on … THAT’S IT ??? They all got away with it !!! If you’ve ever been in shock for 4 months … threatened for your life … you would be upset too.”

Britney says she was harmed during her conservatorship, ​​“I want justice and won’t stop until something is done to those who harmed me … and YES I was harmed !!!!”

Britney wraps up the lengthy post with some words of inspiration, “This is a message to all who have been threatened for their life … You are NOT ALONE !!!!”

Britney Spears was in a 13-year conservatorship

Britney spoke to the court for the first time about her conservatorship of 13 years in June 2021, amidst growing pressure from the public.

Numerous documentaries chronicled the conservatorship, drumming up publicity for Britney’s case.

Britney was not allowed to drive, have bodily autonomy, go on vacation, or own a cell phone during her conservatorship. The pop star appears to be making up for lost time as best as she can.

In November, the conservatorship ended, and Britney was free. Britney shared a desire to be “normal” and go on vacation, something she is doing currently.