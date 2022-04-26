Britney Spears makes obscene gesture in return to Instagram after less than a day away 

Britney Spears gets obscene. Pic credit: ©Imagecollect.com/S_Bukley

Britney Spears said she was taking a break from Instagram, but the break didn’t last long.

The Queen of Pop returned to the gram to thank her fans for voting for her and giving her a People’s Choice award.

As a celebration, Britney made a video of the award, and she made an obscene gesture with her commemorative item. The singer, who has never shied away from emojis, shared a post with a lengthy caption and many emojis.

Britney rocked a red dress and heels, but it was her gestures that got the attention of fans.

Britney Spears shares video with an obscene gesture

Britney rocked a red and white polka dot dress and dark-colored heels in the newest post. Her hair was in a messy bun, and her baby bump appeared visible underneath her loose gown.

Britney showcased her award for The Social Star of 2021 from the People’s Choice Awards. The award was a long, gold, cylinder-shaped item with a pink circle in the middle. Britney grabbed the award in the video and posed with it. She thrust her pelvis with the award between her legs.

Britney writes in the caption, “Geez !!! I FORGOT to post this a while ago !!! Before I go on my Instagram hiatus I have to thank my rockin bad a** amazing f*****g fans for voting me PEOPLE’S CHOICE !!!”

She continued in the caption, “I think we all know my Instagram is definitely not up to the highest quality content but I think it’s pretty rad you guys voted silly me !!! I’m giving @reesewitherspoon in the dress 100 percent with a mix of @mileycyrus … did I just make up a drink???”

Britney’s comment section was full of support for the recently freed popstar.

Britney Spears announces she is taking a break from Instagram

Britney announced she would be taking a break from social media amid pregnancy news. Britney was excited to announce her pregnancy with Sam Asghari after fans speculated for months.

The Louisiana-native abruptly deactivated her Instagram earlier in March but returned a short while later with a silly video.

Britney shared a comical video of a baby enjoying what seemed like a spa day to announce her latest hiatus.

She wrote in the caption, “I’m going on a social media hiatus for a little while!!! I send my love and God bless you all.”

But it seemed like Britney couldn’t stay away for long. She shared a couple of videos, including the clip with her playful gesture and another where she posed pregnant in various dresses.

She wrote about the inspiration for her dresses in the caption, “SORRY !!! HAD TO post this collection of fashion … I’m giving @reesewitherspoon , Katniss Everdeen from Hunger Games, I Love Lucy, and Kelly Ripa.”

As always, Britney’s social media posts remain fascinating.