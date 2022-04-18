Britney Spears models sheer white shirt with black bra

Britney Spears shares new pictures. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Admedia

Happy looks good on Britney Spears, who is currently celebrating freedom from her conservatorship and a pregnancy.

Britney previously slammed her family members for their role in her legal situation.

The singer has stated that her restrictive conservatorship didn’t permit her to get pregnant, spend her money, or drive her own vehicle. Now, the Louisiana native can do all those things, and she wasted no time.

Britney shared some photos as she played dress-up in her foyer– the background of many of her posts.

Britney Spears poses in a sheer white shirt with a black bra

Britney Spears posed in her home and shared new pictures on Instagram. A happy and glowing Britney modeled in front of her large rug and pivoted her hips.

She wore a white-sheer shirt with puffy sleeves and intricate details. Her black bra was visible underneath her sheer shirt. She wore black ankle boots and smiled at the camera.

Britney wore a white and black dress in some of the photos as she cradled her tummy. The expecting mother has expressed excitement over her third pregnancy and the changes it entails.

Her hair was in loose curls, and she wore an art deco necklace.

Britney wrote three red roses for the caption.

Britney’s comment section contained praise and admiration for the pop star. One fan wrote, “You are GLOWING! The happiest & healthiest you’ve looked in YEARS. So happy for you.”

Britney appeared healthy, indeed.

Britney Spears announces pregnancy with Sam Asghari

Fans speculated about Britney Spears’ pregnancy after a series of cryptic posts. Britney revealed earlier last month that she was sad that her boys no longer needed her.

Britney revealed her pregnancy on Instagram in a lengthy caption with several emojis. The announcement picture was a cup of black coffee and pink roses. Britney described the depression she endured during her first pregnancies. She also vowed to do yoga for this pregnancy.

Britney wrote about the moment when she found out that she was pregnant. She commented, “I thought ‘Geez … what happened to my stomach ???’ My husband said ‘No you’re food pregnant silly !!!’ So I got a pregnancy test … and uhhhhh well … I am having a baby …”

She also wrote, “It’s growing !!! If 2 are in there … I might just lose it,” which led fans to speculate that the pop star was pregnant with twins.

Britney is an avid poster on Instagram, and she will likely update fans as her pregnancy progresses.