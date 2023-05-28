Britney Spears and mom reconciled, as singer reveals Lynne showed up at her doorstep

Britney Spears and her mom, Lynne Spears, may have officially patched up their relationship after three years of issues.

The mother and daughter’s strained relationship came due to the involuntary conservatorship that Britney was in under the guidance of her father, Jamie Spears, and management.

However, that 13-year conservatorship was officially terminated in November 2021, giving Britney newfound freedom in her personal and financial life.

Once the conservatorship ended, she married the love of her life, Sam Asghari, in a small ceremony without her kids or mother at the wedding.

However, Britney recently indicated that “time heals all wounds,” including those that may have occurred in her relationship with her mother, Lynne.

The singer shared that her “sweet mama” showed up at her doorstep, and Britney got a chance to open up about things she’d wanted to express to her mom for a while.

Britney Spears says she feels blessed to reconcile with her mother

On Friday, Spears took to Instagram to share a throwback photo (below), of herself wearing a ballet or pageant outfit as a child. The singer also wrote a caption providing an update on the reconciliation between herself and her mother.

In the caption, she mentions her “sweet mama” showing up at her doorstep after three years apart and possibly not communicating with one another.

“with family there’s always things that need to be worked out … but time heals all wounds !!!” Britney wrote.

The singer continued, saying she was able to communicate things with her mother that she’d “held in for an extremely long time.”

“I feel so blessed we were able to try to make things RIGHT !!! I love you so much !!!” she wrote.

“Psss… I’m so blessed we can have coffee together after 14 years !!! Let’s go shopping afterwards !!!” Britney said at the end of her message.

Lynne Spears asked Britney to unblock her last year

In August 2022, Lynne Spears shared an Instagram post of herself and her daughter and a heartfelt message expressing her feeling “hopeless” in trying to meet up with Britney and talk to her privately.

Based on Spears’ IG caption, she’d flown out to see Britney and made multiple calls to her, but those efforts hadn’t worked out.

She mentioned she tried her best all her life to support her daughter in her “dreams and wishes,” adding she would never turn her back on her.

In an Instagram post the next month, Britney shared a colorful message saying, “i’m not perfect but i’m me” in cartoonish yellow letters with flowers on a pink background by @jenrichdesigns. In her IG post’s caption, she explained why it seemed she had difficulty letting things go involving the strained relationship with family members.

“the real problem to me is that my family to this day honestly have no conscious whatsoever and really believe in their minds they have done nothing wrong at all !!!! They could at least take responsibility for their actions and actually own up to the fact they hurt me,” she wrote in part of the caption.

The singer said that a “genuine apology” would give her closure over things, saying it felt like she doesn’t have a family who “values or respects” her.

At the time, Britney also said she was working on “getting stronger” and had “LOTS of therapy” as she wrote “3 different versions of her book.”

“Here’s to a new day,” she concluded.

The post received over 171,000 likes and 6,700-plus comments, mostly from friends and fans. However, Lynne Spears commented on the post, asking her daughter to unblock her.

“I am soooo sorry for your pain,” she wrote, adding, “I have been sorry for years!”

“I love you so much and miss you! Please unblock me so I can speak to you in person! Britney, deep down you know how much I love and miss you! I apologize for anything and everything that’s hurt you!” Lynne wrote to her daughter.

Pic credit: @britneyspears/Instagram

Monsters and Critics previously reported about Lynne attempting to recover legal costs in 2021 to pay for the lawyers she hired in 2019 when she became concerned about her daughter, still under conservatorship.

Reportedly, Lynne filed a petition seeking six figures from Britney’s estate. Britney objected to paying the hefty sum, and that petition eventually ended with her mother receiving nothing.

Based on Britney’s latest post, things are finally back on track with her and her mom, as they realized that time could heal all wounds, and they can now enjoy some quality mother-daughter time together.