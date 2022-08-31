Lynne Spears addresses Britney Spears’ claims following now-deleted video

Britney Spears’ mother Lynne has given her response to her daughter’s deleted video. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency and ©ImageCollect.com/Featureflash

Although Britney Spears may have deleted her 22-minute long YouTube video, her mother, Lynne Spears, has taken to another social media platform to give her own response.

On Sunday evening, 40-year-old megastar Britney uploaded an audio-only video making claims in regards to her family and her previous conservatorship.

After being controlled in multiple facets of her professional and personal life for 13 years, Britney was finally freed from the conservatorship late last year.

Although Britney has since deleted the YouTube video, her mother Lynne gave her response by sharing a throwback photo of the two on Instagram with an explanatory caption.

“Britney, your whole life I have tried my best to support your dreams and wishes,” Lynne wrote.

She continued, “And also, I have tried my best to help you out of hardships! I have never and will never turn my back on you! Your rejections to the countless times I have flown out and calls make me feel hopeless!”

Lynne Spears says she wants to speak with Britney Spears privately

Lynne finished her personalized post to her daughter by saying she preferred to speak to Britney in private, rather than air out their business publicly.

“I have tried everything. I love you so much, but this talk is for you and me only , eye to eye, in private,” she wrote.

Although the mother-daughter duo may have been smiling in the throwback snapshot, it seems as if things have drastically changed since the time the photo was taken.

What did Britney Spears say in her deleted video?

Britney originally shared the link to her now-deleted YouTube video on her Twitter account, which she has recently been much more active on.

Although the video contained no picture, the singer’s voice could be heard with the starting sentiment, “I woke up this morning and I realized there’s a lot going on in my head that I haven’t shared with anyone.”

She continued to mention that she has had opportunities to sit down with other interviewers, but she felt it was most effective to just give her side of the story herself.

Britney chronologically explained what happened during her conservatorship in hopes of helping others.

“Honestly to this day, I don’t know really what I did, but the punishment of my father, I wasn’t able to see anyone or say anything…none of it made sense to me,” she started.

At one point, the singer said that both her mother and father were involved in creating the conservatorship. She even said that she was more upset with her mother than she was with her father, since she felt Lynne could have helped her get a lawyer instead of hiding from reporters.

“The whole thing that made it really confusing for me is these people are on the street fighting for me, but my sister and my mother aren’t doing anything,” she said. “To me, it was like they secretly honestly liked me being the bad one — like I was messed up, and they kind of just liked it that way. Otherwise, why weren’t they outside my doorstep, saying, ‘Baby girl, get in the car. Let’s go.’”

After breaking down the many hardships of her conservatorship in-depth, Britney concluded the video by mentioning how grateful she was to have released her new song with Elton John, which was her first music release since the termination of the conservatorship.