Britney Spears and Madonna reenact iconic VMAs kiss at wedding reception

Britney Spears and Madonna recreate their iconic from the 2003 VMAs at her wedding reception after tying the knot with Sam Asghari.

The wedding guest included stars such as Selena Gomez, Drew Barrymore, Paris Hilton and Donatella Versace were all in attendance as Spears, 40, and Asghari, 28, become married after about six years of dating.

This couple has taken the next step in the relationship following the devastating news in May when Britney revealed she suffered a miscarriage, a month after announcing their pregnancy.

Madonna and Britney Spears recreate iconic kiss

Singer Britney, 40, and Madonna, 63, shared a kiss at the lavish wedding reception in Los Angeles.

Madonna wrote the following caption alongside their kissing photo and other snaps from the wedding.

“Britney you look so happy and in love 💕💕💕💖💖 I wish you and Sam all the best 💍! Last night was fun and sweaty!! 💦💦💦. @britneyspears 💋💋💋💋💋💋 #royalfamily 👑👑.”

In the photo, Britney had changed out of her stunning Versace white wedding gown in exchange for a leggy short red dress.

Madonna rocked a multi-colored gown with a high thigh-split along with sunglasses and an assortment of platinum jewelry.

The pair of pop icons made headlines about 19 years ago when they kissed at the 2003 MTV Video Music Awards

Spears spoke about the kiss to CNN back in 2003, “I didn’t know it was going to be that long and everything,” adding, “I’ve never kissed a woman before.”

Madonna suggested they do it during the rehearsals for their set.

“I’ve never kissed a woman before,” Spears admitted at the time, adding that she had no plans on doing it again before adding, “Maybe with Madonna.”

Back in July 2018, Spears spoke about the iconic kiss during her Piece of Me tour at Radio City Music Hall in New York City., “The last time I was on this stage, I kissed a girl — her name was Madonna!”

Madonna teased tour and original kiss reenactment earlier this year.

During an Instagram Live interview, the Queen of Pop responded to a question about if she would go on tour again and suggested hitting the road with Britney.

“Hell yeah, I have to. Stadium, baby.” She adds: “Me and Britney, what about that? Yeah, I’m not sure she’d be into it, but it would be really cool. We could, like, reenact the original kiss.”

Madonna wanna do a world tour with Britney pic.twitter.com/s1IWuHF0hH — FINALLY ENOUGH LOVE (@Fishyboi95) January 26, 2022

Madonna and Spears have been longtime friends, and collaborated on their 2003 hit single “Me Against the Music.”

The 63-year-old also publicly supported Britney during her conservatorship battle during the #FreeBritney movement.