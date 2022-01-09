Lourdes Leon takes a busty selfie, shares epic throwback photo with Britney Spears in ‘solidarity’ with the pop star

Madonna and her first daughter, Lourdes Leon, have offered support to pop star Britney Spears. Pic credit:@lourdesleon/Instagram/@BritneySpears/Instagram

Madonna’s daughter, Lourdes Leon, reached out to Britney Spears on her Instagram Story to let the pop star know she is in “solidarity” with her amid criticism from her fans.

Aside from the criticism Britney receives for her topless selfies, some observers took issue with her dancing to Madonna.

The 25-year-old model shared a stunning selfie along with a throwback photo from when she met the Toxic singer 18 years ago.

Lourdes Leon cut a busty figure as she stunned in a low-cut cow print corset. The model had her brunette hair tied back and wore a butterfly necklace.

As the model held her hand out to take the selfie, an individual off-camera held up the photo of Lourdes and Britney.

Spears is wearing the white dress from the infamous 2003 MTV Video Music Awards performance in which the pop star shared an on-stage kiss with Madonna.

The pop star posed next to the then 7-year-old daughter of Madonna in the epic throwback photo, which she had put in a heart-shaped frame.

Leon wrote “Solidarity” in the Instagram Story tagging the pop star.

Britney dances to Madonna in viral Instagram video

Britney Spears recently showed love to Madonna by sharing a dance video to the Queen of Pop’s song Nobody’s Perfect from her eighth album, Music.

“The dance where I turned the camera around 🤷🏼‍♀️🙄💃🏼😂 !!!!!⁣” Britney wrote in the caption of the video.

The 40-year-old singer responded to the backlash to her wild dance moves in another Instagram post, revealing she danced to the voice of Madonna under the influence of alcohol.

“I’m sure it looks weird me dancing to @madonna so much 🤷🏼‍♀️🤷🏼‍♀️🤷🏼‍♀️… I see it … it’s like I’m not trying as much like I’m INDULGING 😂 ….. well thats exactly what her music does to me 🤪 !!! I mean I had my first glass of red wine 🍷 last weekend !!! I’ve waited 13 years … that’s long enough !!!,” she wrote in the caption.

Spears also said she reads her Instagram comments and took aim at “hateful” people.

Madonna stood up for Britney during the conservatorship battle

In July last year, Madonna joined the #FreeBritney movement in an epic way. The Queen of Pop posted a photo on her Instagram Story wearing a Britney t-shirt demanding the end of her conservatorship, comparing it to slavery.

“Give this woman her life back,” Madonna wrote on the photo, adding: “Slavery was abolished long ago! Death to the greedy patriarchy that has been doing this to women for centuries.”

She continued, “This is a violation of human rights! Britney, we coming to get you out of jail!”

As previously reported, Britney’s conservatorship ended in November, allowing the pop star to enjoy the freedom that she hadn’t had in about 13 years.