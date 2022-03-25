Bob Saget’s family denies long COVID after claims comedian complained about not feeling well before death

Bob Saget’s family deny claims he had long COVID. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/StarMaxWorldwide

Bob Saget’s family said that the late comedian did not have long COVID.

This news comes after claims suggest that Saget was feeling unwell before his death. Fans have speculated that a lingering COVID-19 infection contributed to Saget’s death.

The Full House actor was found dead in his hotel room in Orlando, Florida after a stand-up comedy performance.

No foul play or drugs were involved in the comedian’s death.

Bob Saget’s family says comedian didn’t have long COVID

E! News released a statement from Saget’s family regarding claims that the comedian was suffering from a long-term infection of COVID-19.

Bob Saget’s family is now asking for peace and says that the public knows the entire story. The statement from an attorney denied claims that the late comedian had long COVID.

A lawyer for Saget’s family said, “The records released tell the entire story — that is — Bob passed away after a fall and hitting his head in his hotel room. Now that the medical examiner’s and police department’s records have been released after their respective thorough investigations, the Saget family would appreciate privacy to mourn in peace.”

Bob Saget’s autopsy revealed he was covid positive

Saget’s January 10th autopsy report stated that he did have COVID-19 at his time of death.

Employees at Saget’s last performance venue claim the comedian was feeling unwell. Rosalie Cocci, an employee at the Ponte Vedra Concert Hall in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida, recalled Saget’s comments about his health.

The police report audio said about Saget, “He said that he had something like, he said, like, long term COVID… He was asking the sound guys to turn everything up and that he had been sick the night before, and sick in the sense of like, his hearing was off. He said that he had a sore throat that he had, that he was happy that he had lozenges for the stage.”

Bob Saget’s untimely death and family legal actions

Monsters and Critics previously reported that Saget’s family released a statement where they said he “accidentally hit the back of his head on something, thought nothing of it, and went to sleep.”

Saget’s family sued to block the release of details related to the investigation into his death because of privacy concerns.

CNN reported, “Defendants created records which include photographs, video recordings, audio recordings, statutorily protected autopsy information, and all other statutorily protected information.”

They continued, “Upon information and belief, some of these Records graphically depict Mr. Saget, his likeness or features, or parts of him, and were made by Defendants during Defendants’ investigations.”

Saget’s family continues to plead for questions to stop.