Beyonce tax issues: Singer requests trial to deal with $2.7M IRS bill

Beyonce is willing to take her case to trial in a dispute with the United States government.

The singer filed a petition against the Internal Revenue Service earlier this month in response to their claim that she owes a total of $2.69 million in back taxes from 2018 and 2019.

Legal documents obtained by PEOPLE state that the 41-year-old requested a trial in Los Angeles. It is currently unclear when she will get her date in court.

According to the United States Tax Court documents, the IRS issued a Notice of Deficiency stating she owes $805,850 for 2018 and $1,442,747 for 2019.

The IRS also added penalties that amount to $449,719.40 for the tax allegedly owed.

Beyonce’s attorney Michael C. Cohen told PEOPLE in a statement, “We are working with the IRS and anticipate that the matter will be resolved shortly.”

In one of the disputes, the Single Ladies singer, via her attorney, said an itemized deduction of $868,766, which was a charitable contribution in 2018, should be permitted.

The charity argued about in the dispute was not specified.

The petition also alleged that the IRS disallowed some of her business income deductions, utilities, insurance, management fees, and legal services for the disputed tax years.

In addition, the petition adds that if there is a deficiency in her tax payments, she should not have to pay it because she “has acted reasonably and in good faith.”

Beyonce is one of the most successful entertainers and wealthiest Americans, with an estimated net worth of about $500 million. The sum does not include her husband, Jay-Z, who is worth approximately $2.5 billion.

Beyonce is gearing up for her ninth concert tour

Beyonce announced The Renaissance World Tour in February, and fans will get the chance to see the singer live from May 10.

The superstar singer is scheduled to perform her first show at Friends Arena in Stockholm, Sweden.

The demand for the tour is so high that ticket scalpers are selling tickets, which they don’t have yet, for $3,000, according to Rolling Stone.

The European leg of the tour is from May 10 through June 28, after which she’ll travel to the U.S. for shows from July 12 to September 27.

Beyonce parted ways with Adidas

Beyonce and Adidas reportedly agreed mutually to end their business relationship.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, there has been a creative dispute between the lifestyle brand and Beyonce’s Ivy Park activewear line.

She signed with the brand in 2018 when she relaunched Ivy Park after her partnership with Topshop ended.